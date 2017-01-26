Decatur

Reality star's mom possibly kidnapped, home ransacked

Read Story Tiffany McCall
Local

Parents cross-examine own children in child cruelty trial

Read Story Jessica Noll
News

#HelpGA: How you can help Georgia tornado victims

Read Story
News

Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

Read Story Ann Oldenburg , USA TODAY
Local

Trump orders clamp down on immigrant 'sanctuary cities,' pushes border wall

Read Story Gregory Korte and David Jackson , USA TODAY
News

Funeral services for megachurch pastor Eddie Long held in suburban Atlanta

Read Story Michael King
Watch Live
Watch
HEADLINES

Updated 5:06 AM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • E-Cig ban means no vaping for nicotine fix on flights

      E-Cig ban means no vaping for nicotine fix on flights
    • Derek Hough out, Sweetin in on 'DWTS'; 'Fuller House' renewed

      Derek Hough out, Sweetin in on 'DWTS'; 'Fuller House' renewed
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Atlanta, GA
    6 AM
    56°
    12 PM
    51°
    6 PM
    49°
    12 AM
    40°