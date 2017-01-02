Crime

Teen charged as adult for choking death of mom

Read Story Michael King
Politics

Georgia senators applaud President Trump's U.S. Supreme Court pick

Read Story Tim Darnell
Norcross

Black box data shows officer was going 97 mph before hitting pedestrians

Read Story Christopher Buchanan
Politics

Political career could be next for ex-AG Sally Yates

Read Story Tim Darnell
Atlanta-Falcons

Ellen DeGeneres reveals time for Atlanta Super Bowl surprise

Read Story Staff
Local

One year later: Pain hasn't subsided for family of 3 killed on way to church

Read Story Kristen Reed
HEADLINES

Updated 6:35 AM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Atlanta, GA
    3 PM
    68°
    9 PM
    58°
    3 AM
    53°
    9 AM
    53°