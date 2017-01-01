One major mistake: Eugene Robinson reflects on fateful decision before…
An exclusive tour of Houston with Atlanta officials to find out what…
HEADLINES
Updated 9:29 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Boating victims in Allatoona Lake accident identifiedBoating victims in Allatoona Lake accident identified One person was killed, one person hurt, and one remains missing in the wake of the collision of two speedboats on Allatoona Lake Thursday afternoon.
- Local
- Local
Marina fire damages boats at Lake LanierMarina fire damages boats at Lake Lanier A fire broke out at the Aqualand Marina at Lake Lanier early Friday morning, damaging four boats.
- Local
- 9 hours ago
- Crime
Ga. man steals over half a million dollars with single e-mailGa. man steals over half a million dollars with single e-mail It only took one email for someone to steal more than half a million dollars from a county government in Kansas.
- Crime
- 3 hours ago
- Crime
GBI investigates Gwinnett Co. teen's murderGBI investigates Gwinnett Co. teen's murder The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has joined police in an effort to track down Marco Antonio Cruz, who is wanted for murder.
- Crime
- 9 hours ago
- Crime
Suspect arrested after child ejected from car in chaseSuspect arrested after child ejected from car in chase Police have arrested 25-year-old Kadeem D’Anto Fletcher in connection to a car crash where a child was ejected from the vehicle, following a police chase.
- Crime
- 2 hours ago
- Investigations
Subpoena sheds more light on Atlanta bribery investigationSubpoena sheds more light on Atlanta bribery investigation 11Alive News has obtained a subpoena that gives more insight into a federal investigation involving allegations of bribery and money laundering at Atlanta City Hall.
- Investigations
- 3 hours ago
- Sports
Atlanta Falcons: Super Bowl bound!Atlanta Falcons: Super Bowl bound!
- Sports
- 8 days ago
- Forecast
Colder for the weekendColder for the weekend Saturday-Mostly sunny and chilly. High near 52. Sunday-More clouds mix with the sun. Only a 20% chance for a shower. High of 58.
- Forecast
- 2 hours ago
- Crime
Police seek 2 suspects in Holiday Inn armed robberyPolice seek 2 suspects in Holiday Inn armed robbery The Gwinnett County Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two armed robbery suspects.
- Crime
- 11 hours ago
- College-Park
1 dead after MARTA station shooting1 dead after MARTA station shooting Police said one person is dead after a shooting at a metro Atlanta MARTA station.
- College-Park
- 15 hours ago
- Atlanta-Falcons
Those Falcons pop-up shops are everywhere, but are they legal?Those Falcons pop-up shops are everywhere, but are they legal? You've seen them everywhere - gas stations, street corners - But are they legal?
- Atlanta-Falcons
- 3 hours ago
- Politics
Bills would clear murk, add to Capitol transparencyBills would clear murk, add to Capitol transparency Several bills have been introduced in the Georgia legislature that would increase transparency in state government. Doesn’t mean any of those bills will actually pass.
- Politics
- 3 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban
-
Nation-Now
Target red ball gets dislodged, strikes car in N.J.
-
Nation-Now
Texas high school students hold up Nazi salute in class photo
-
Atlanta-Falcons
Secretive anti-Trump protests to erupt Super Bowl weekend in Houston
-
National-Politics
John Lewis endorses Keith Ellison as next DNC Chairman
-
News
'Communication is key': Keeping teens safe from dangerous trends
-
Atlanta-Falcons
GNC's Super Bowl ad controversy escalates
-
Superbowl
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
-
Nation-Now
Babysitter puts infant in her pants to make sandwich
-
Atlanta-Falcons
TODAY Show is Rising Up in Atlanta on Falcons Friday
-
Local
Pornhub wants to be your one-stop shop for sex ed
-
Local
Rare 'tree man' disease may have struck first female
-
News
Reports: Soldier shoots terrorist near Louvre in Paris
-
Nation-Now
Tamron Hall exits NBC abruptly
-
News
Late daughter's letters bring comfort to mom
-
News
Detergent packets can pose unanticipated danger
-
Nation-Now
Hooters to open new chain with male servers
-
News
2 arrested after sex act on store display
-
Recalls
Listeria prompts recall of Ruth's Salads pimento spread
-
Nation-Now
Cheerleading's peculiar path to potential Olympic sport
-
Local
2 mins ago 9:26 p.m.
Boating victims in Allatoona Lake accident identified
-
Pets
32 mins ago 8:56 p.m.
Clayton Co. Animal Control: 155 of 192 animals adopted ahead of temporary close
-
Black-History
57 mins ago 8:31 p.m.
Scottsboro and a harbinger to fair trial rights | Black History Moment…
-
News
1 hour ago 8:21 p.m.
Testimony in doctor's trial continues: 'He performed worse than any…
-
Doctor on trial day 2
-
PHOTOS: Pets ready to #RiseUp
-
Atlanta-Falcons
58 mins ago 8:30 p.m.
One major mistake: Eugene Robinson reflects on fateful decision before…
-
-
PHOTOS: Eugene Robinson
-
Investigations
2 hour ago 7:27 p.m.
Subpoena sheds more light on Atlanta bribery investigation
-
Local
2 hour ago 7:21 p.m.
Man dies in north Georgia house explosion
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 7:19 p.m.
Report: Federal judge in Seattle blocks Trump's travel ban
-
Politics
2 hour ago 7:44 p.m.
Judge grants restraining order against Trump's immigration order
-
Atlanta-Falcons
2 hour ago 7:08 p.m.
On Falcons Friday, Atlanta fans rep their city like it's their job!
-
Nation-Now
3 hour ago 6:53 p.m.
Target red ball gets dislodged, strikes car in N.J.
-
Atlanta-Falcons
3 hour ago 6:52 p.m.
An exclusive tour of Houston with Atlanta officials to find out what…
-
Forecast
3 hour ago 6:41 p.m.
Colder for the weekend
-
Crime
3 hour ago 6:41 p.m.
Suspect arrested after child ejected from car in chase
-
Weekend weather outlook
-
Crime
3 hour ago 6:28 p.m.
Ga. man steals over half a million dollars with single e-mail
-
Local
3 hour ago 6:19 p.m.
Officer accused of hitting teens lawyers up; said to be 'devastated'
-
Falcons family man: Patrick Dimarco
-
FBI: Brookhaven man steals $500K with one email
-
Man killed in house explosion
-
Atlanta-Falcons
3 hour ago 5:59 p.m.
Those Falcons pop-up shops are everywhere, but are they legal?
-
Falcons fever runs high as Super Bowl approaches