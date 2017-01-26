Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says
Trump orders clamp down on immigrant 'sanctuary cities,' pushes border wall
Funeral services for megachurch pastor Eddie Long held in suburban Atlanta
Clearing skiesClearing skies Today: Clearing skies. Breezy and cooler. High: 55 Tonight: Clear. Cold. Low:33
Atlanta Falcons: Super Bowl bound!Atlanta Falcons: Super Bowl bound!
Atlanta businessman pleads guilty to bribery, money laundering chargesAtlanta businessman pleads guilty to bribery, money laundering charges FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- An Atlanta businessman pleaded guilty to bribery charges in court Wednesday.
Dear Atlanta, an open letter to sports fansDear Atlanta, an open letter to sports fans Dear Atlanta, This feels surreal, doesn’t it?
Gov. Deal tours tornado-damaged areas, demands swift federal actionGov. Deal tours tornado-damaged areas, demands swift federal action Georgia's governor is getting a firsthand look at the destruction caused by weekend tornadoes and thunderstorms blamed for killing 20 people in the South.
State rests, parents call own children to testify in child cruelty trialState rests, parents call own children to testify in child cruelty trial The State of Georgia called its final witnesses, including experts, to the stand Thursday in the Wimbush child cruelty trial. The defendants, who are representing themselves, called nine of their 10 children to the witness stand to testify for the defense.
15 dead, 88 hurt in south Georgia tornadoes15 dead, 88 hurt in south Georgia tornadoes Authorities said at least 15 people had died in Georgia, and another 88 people were hurt from the weekend's storms.
Official | 363 homes damaged in Albany stormsOfficial | 363 homes damaged in Albany storms Albany officials are expected to update the public on storm recovery and clean up Wednesday morning.
'Bobbi Kristina' TV movie casting roles in metro Atlanta'Bobbi Kristina' TV movie casting roles in metro Atlanta Casting is now underway for the television movie "Bobbi Kristina," based on the life of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Her tragic life spiraled out of control after the devastating death of her mother just a few years before.
Banned in Ga.: Bill would deregulate sales of Internet hedgehog sensationBanned in Ga.: Bill would deregulate sales of Internet hedgehog sensation A bill in the Georgia Senate would allow residents to own an African Pygmy Hedgehog without getting a wildlife permit. But the State Veterinarian says the disease-prone critter should keep its restriction.
PARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and eventsPARTY GUIDE: Super Bowl LI parties and events Super Bowl LI is so much more than the game itself. It all begins with a week long celebration filled to the brim with exciting parties and family-friendly events that extend far beyond NRG Stadium. Wear a pair of comfortable shoes and head downtown to join in all the excitement of Super Bowl LI. Note: All events are subject to change.
Two men injured, one seriously, in Henry County shootingTwo men injured, one seriously, in Henry County shooting Two men are injured – one seriously – after a shooting at a Henry County apartment complex Wednesday night.
'I had to help': Arizona man remembers morning he saved trooper's life
His gender reveal lands him in trouble with cops
Opryland resort to build $90M water park
Teacher's aide faked cancer, Texas school district says
Boy called 911 about fight before mom found dead
Trump's expected ban on refugees, who would be affected?
FULL TEXT: Read Trump's presidential executive orders regarding the…
Beloved TV star Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Trump's border wall: Could he really do it?
Man executed in front of school after dropping son off
Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks dies; cause unknown
The 10 funniest Super Bowl ads of all time
NFL rebuild rankings: Which teams are in best shape for next season?
Usain Bolt to lose Olympic gold after teammate caught doping
Dow makes history: cracks 20,000 barrier!
President Trump calls for 'major investigation' into voter fraud
Watch Atlanta artist Janelle Monae's speech at the Women's March
Trump hiring freeze includes the short-staffed VA
Reality star's mom possibly kidnapped, home ransacked
Gov. Deal tours tornado-damaged areas, demands swift federal action
-
Two men injured, one seriously, in Henry County shooting
'I had to help': Arizona man remembers morning he saved trooper's life
His gender reveal lands him in trouble with cops
Woman choked, carjacked after teens asked for change; police ID 1 suspect
Armed Robbery in Brookhaven leads to police chase, multiple arrests
Meet Angela Peoples and learn why this women's march photo is such a big deal
Atlanta businessman pleads guilty to bribery, money laundering charges
Pres. Trump approves federal aid to Ga. for Jan. 2 storms
Bill would bring 'Bible literacy' to Ky. schools
Banned in Ga.: Bill would deregulate sales of Internet hedgehog sensation
Opryland resort to build $90M water park