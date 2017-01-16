HEADLINES
Trouble sleeping? Older people needed for clinical trialTrouble sleeping? Older people needed for clinical trial ATL researchers study new insomnia drug.
- 2 hours ago
Falcons will host NFC Championship for the final football game at Georgia DomeFalcons will host NFC Championship for the final football game at Georgia Dome
- 14 hours ago
Transcript: Rep. John Lewis' appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press"Transcript: Rep. John Lewis' appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" Watch and read the civil rights icon's controversial interview with Chuck Todd.
- 2 hours ago
School employee fired for tweet mocking student's spellingSchool employee fired for tweet mocking student's spelling A school system employee in Maryland who mixed it up with a student on Twitter over the student's poor spelling has been fired. Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details. Nash ran the school district's Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed "tammarow." Nash responded...
- 10 hours ago
Chorus of local leaders respond to Trump's comments on LewisChorus of local leaders respond to Trump's comments on Lewis Meanwhile, interest in the writings of John Lewis is soaring
- 10 hours ago
Forsyth Co. pharmacy robbed for prescription medsForsyth Co. pharmacy robbed for prescription meds Police are seeking a white female, whom they say robbed a Forsyth County pharmacy, demanding opiate-based medications.
- 2 hours ago
DNR searching for missing child after boating incidentDNR searching for missing child after boating incident Authorities in central Georgia are desperately searching after a 9-year-old child was ejected into a lake during a boating accident Sunday morning.
- 4 hours ago
Seahawks player goes on profanity-laced rant at reporter after loss to FalconsSeahawks player goes on profanity-laced rant at reporter after loss to Falcons
- 18 hours ago
National Parks are free on Martin Luther King Jr. DayNational Parks are free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Get out and explore nature - for free.
- 16 hours ago
What you can expect to pay for tickets to the Falcons' final game at the Georgia DomeWhat you can expect to pay for tickets to the Falcons' final game at the Georgia Dome
- 12 hours ago
Atlanta celebrates MLK birthday, legacyAtlanta celebrates MLK birthday, legacy Numerous celebrations and events have already begun in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was born January 15, 1929, in Atlanta.
- 2 hours ago
Argument leads to triple shooting in DouglasvilleArgument leads to triple shooting in Douglasville A man was arrested after police said he shot three people after an argument early Monday morning.
- 2 hours ago
Shepard Fairey's inauguration poster: The meaning behind the 'We the People' art
Army says turbans, beard and hijabs are okay to wear
Group in Minnesota does yoga with cats
Twitter falls in love with 'Saxthem' at Falcons-Seahawks game
School employee fired for tweet mocking student's spelling
Nutella, bacon and other foods you love that are linked to cancer
Michael Jackson's daughter 'incredibly offended' by Joseph Fiennes casting
Ringling Bros. Circus is shutting down in May. What happens between now…
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
Don't let your router be a gateway for cycbercriminals
REFUND: Milk purchased in these 15 states may get you $70 refund
The 5 biggest reveals from Nintendo's Switch event
More lawmakers to skip Trump inauguration after he blasts Rep. John Lewis
Pink cat-ear hats sweeping nation ahead of women's march
Liberty is depicted as black woman on $100 gold coin
New evidence: Was DB Cooper a Boeing employee?
Buzzfeed turns Trump's 'failing pile' quote into T-shirt
Tennessee bill: No food stamps for ice cream, soda
Mother of 4 builds home by watching YouTube tutorials
Ex-teacher impregnated by 13-year-old student sentenced to 10 years
27 mins ago 10:21 a.m.
-
-
-
-
2 hour ago 8:29 a.m.
-
2 hour ago 8:50 a.m.
Officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop; suspect sought
-
-
3 hour ago 8:16 a.m.
Argument leads to triple shooting in Douglasville
-
3 hour ago 8:06 a.m.
Police make large drug bust in Forsyth Co.
-
3 hour ago 7:55 a.m.
Forsyth Co. pharmacy robbed for prescription meds
-
3 hour ago 7:46 a.m.
2 girls go missing from Alpharetta
-
2 hour ago 8:41 a.m.
-
-
-
5 hour ago 6:08 a.m.
Special Weather Statement
-
2 hour ago 8:18 a.m.
-
7 hour ago 4:11 a.m.
Dense Fog Advisory
-
7 hour ago 3:22 a.m.
Atlanta Tech Edge: Springbot, McKesson, Empowrd
-
5 hour ago 5:55 a.m.
Police: 1 serious injury in Gwinnett tractor-trailer accident
-
-
8 hour ago 2:59 a.m.
Police investigate serious crash near Chastain Park
-
-
-
-
