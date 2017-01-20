Atlanta Falcons holding pep rally today
NFC Championship ticket prices expected to drop considerably
Daycare owner sentenced after child injured in her care; child doing 'wonderful'
Updated 7:01 PM. EST
Records: Driver accused of killing toddler had previously unprosecuted DUIsRecords: Driver accused of killing toddler had previously unprosecuted DUIs New information uncovered by 11Alive reveals that a man, accused of hitting and killing a toddler in a grocery store parking lot while allegedly under the influence, had two previous DUI charges against him dropped.
- 1 day ago
Family: Brother with autism 'doesn't understand' why he can't see little boy killed by dogFamily: Brother with autism 'doesn't understand' why he can't see little boy killed by dog A family is mourning and trying to come to terms with what happened to their 6-year-old who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week.
- 1 day ago
Saturday storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to Atlanta, GeorgiaSaturday storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to Atlanta, Georgia Several tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect across the area on Saturday morning.
- 8 hours ago
Report: Braves to sign free agent catcher Kurt SuzukiReport: Braves to sign free agent catcher Kurt Suzuki
- 8 hours ago
Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer'Trump: 'The forgotten ... will be forgotten no longer' Donald Trump, assuming the mantle of 45th president of the United States on Friday, pledged in an often bleak, 16-minute address an "America first" administration that would take power from do-nothing politicians and return it to "forgotten" Americans.
- 1 day ago
DA asks for special prosecutor in case of foster parents charged in child's deathDA asks for special prosecutor in case of foster parents charged in child's death Henry County's district attorney is expected to make an announcement Friday regarding the case of two foster parents charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl.
- 1 day ago
On inauguration day, Atlanta's Trump contrarians seetheOn inauguration day, Atlanta's Trump contrarians seethe Protesters of the inauguration made noisy appearances around Atlanta – while others unhappy with President Trump's ascent viewed the day in rather dark terms.
- 1 day ago
Full text of President Donald J. Trump's inauguration speechFull text of President Donald J. Trump's inauguration speech President Trump's inauguration speech as prepared for delivery, January 20, 2017, Washington, DC:
- 1 day ago
Atlanta Falcons: The Road to HoustonAtlanta Falcons: The Road to Houston
- 5 days ago
Prelim: 14 tornado tracks reported after Saturday stormsPrelim: 14 tornado tracks reported after Saturday storms It's only the first wave, but Saturday morning's severe storms ended with more than 20 reports of tornado activity and 14 tornado tracks across central and south Georgia.
- 1 minute ago
At least 6 injured in Jonesboro bar shootingAt least 6 injured in Jonesboro bar shooting Police say at least six people were injured in a shooting outside a Clayton County bar early Saturday morning.
- 5 minutes ago
Sewer overflow spills nearly 33,000 gallons of sewage in DeKalbSewer overflow spills nearly 33,000 gallons of sewage in DeKalb Water and health authorities are warning residents after heavy rains caused a major sewer spill in the Decatur area on Saturday.
- 33 minutes ago
D.C. Women's March fills streets despite report of no march
What does Trump's first executive order mean for your mortgage?
Huge crack in Antarctic ice shelf grows by 6 more miles
Surgeons had to cram into semi, amputate driver's leg to save him
Obamas' flight to Palm Springs diverted because of weather
READ: Donald Trump's executive order on Obamacare
Trump's first executive action: Cancel Obama's mortgage premium cuts
Drug kingpin El Chapo appears in New York court, pleads not guilty
River of red Skittles coats Wisconsin highway
A rare moment of undivided attention amid the inauguration chaos
Five ways Trump wiped Obama off the White House website
Inside Barack Obama's final hours in the White House
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sues Hawaiian families over Kauai land
Demonstrators smash windows, throw rocks at officers in DC
Can Trump make real change as president?
See Donald Trump's first tweets as President of the United States
Full text of President Donald J. Trump's inauguration speech
See the final White House tweets for President Obama
The shift of the Twitter accounts to the new administration
Unexpected 'black swan' events could extend 2016's upsets
1 mins ago 9:45 p.m.
At least 6 injured in Jonesboro bar shooting
10 mins ago 9:36 p.m.
60,000-plus jam downtown Atlanta for women's march
29 mins ago 9:17 p.m.
Sewer overflow spills nearly 33,000 gallons of sewage in DeKalb
46 mins ago 8:59 p.m.
On second day, White House press secretary strikes combative tone
38 mins ago 9:07 p.m.
Kindergartner sings 'I Believe I Can Fly' on school news to support Falcons
1 hour ago 8:41 p.m.
Flood Warning
1 hour ago 8:41 p.m.
Flood Warning
1 hour ago 8:41 p.m.
Flood Warning
1 hour ago 8:41 p.m.
Flood Warning
1 hour ago 8:33 p.m.
Prelim: 14 tornado tracks reported after Saturday storms
2 hour ago 8:01 p.m.
Two more rounds of Severe Storms next 24 hours
2 hour ago 7:53 p.m.
Tornado Watch
2 hour ago 7:48 p.m.
D.C. Women's March fills streets despite report of no march
2 hour ago 7:40 p.m.
Caught on camera: Georgia Power demolishes 830 foot stack in metro Atlanta
2 hour ago 7:17 p.m.
Road to Houston: Falcons one win away from Super Bowl LI
4 hour ago 5:44 p.m.
Some Trump protesters to face rioting charges
5 hour ago 4:29 p.m.
More than 500,000 converge on Washington for women's march
