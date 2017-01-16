Local

2 girls go missing from Alpharetta

Read Story Jessica Noll
News

Megachurch pastor Eddie Long dead at 63

Read Story Tim Darnell
Local

Officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop; suspect sought

Read Story Jessica Noll
Atlanta-Falcons

A look back at the Georgia Dome's history

Read Story Jessica Noll
Local

Police make large drug bust in Forsyth Co.

Read Story Jessica Noll
Forecast

Unseasonably warm with chance for showers.

Read Story Chris Holcomb
Watch Live
Watch
HEADLINES

Updated 8:29 AM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • E-Cig ban means no vaping for nicotine fix on flights

      E-Cig ban means no vaping for nicotine fix on flights
    • Derek Hough out, Sweetin in on 'DWTS'; 'Fuller House' renewed

      Derek Hough out, Sweetin in on 'DWTS'; 'Fuller House' renewed
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Atlanta, GA
    11 AM
    61°
    5 PM
    66°
    11 PM
    58°
    5 AM
    54°