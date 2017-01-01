Manhunt underway for suspect in armed robbery; 6 of 7 already in custody
Police catch 6 out of 7 suspects in armed robbery; one still at large
Light flurries possible in North Ga. on NYE; another chance in future
HEADLINES
Updated 8:27 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Forecast
Wet start to 2017Wet start to 2017 Overnight: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low: 43 Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, patchy fog. High: 56
- Forecast
- 7 hours ago
- Sports
Alabama cruises over Washington in semifinal, Saban gets chance to tie title recordAlabama cruises over Washington in semifinal, Saban gets chance to tie title record
- Sports
- 8 hours ago
- Sports
Yellow Jackets tame Wildcats in heated TaxSlayer BowlYellow Jackets tame Wildcats in heated TaxSlayer Bowl
- Sports
- 13 hours ago
- News
Filipino-American community unites in search for missing Chamblee womanFilipino-American community unites in search for missing Chamblee woman The Filipino-American community in Atlanta hit the streets of Chamblee, Friday, passing out flyers trying to make people aware that Cecilia Bustamante is still missing after two long months.
- News
- 1 day ago
- Investigations
Lost on the Line: 2 years after tragic 911 death, what's changed?Lost on the Line: 2 years after tragic 911 death, what's changed? The haunting last words of Shanell Anderson could not summon help in time to save her life, but her final breaths would rise above the darkness of a Georgia pond to make all Americans safer.
- Investigations
- 1 day ago
- Sports
UGA defeats TCU in Liberty Bowl, Kirby Smart gets first bowl victoryUGA defeats TCU in Liberty Bowl, Kirby Smart gets first bowl victory
- Sports
- 1 day ago
- Travel
What to know | New rules for requesting Lyft, Uber rides at Atlanta's airportWhat to know | New rules for requesting Lyft, Uber rides at Atlanta's airport Rideshare services will be allowed to pick up passengers at the world's busiest airport starting on Jan. 1.
- Travel
- 1 day ago
- Local
Bring One for the Chipper makes it way back to GABring One for the Chipper makes it way back to GA Year after year once the holiday season comes to an end, thousands of families throw their Christmas trees away.
- Local
- 4 days ago
- News
11Alive names Shiba Russell evening co-anchor, Cheryl Preheim morning co-anchor11Alive names Shiba Russell evening co-anchor, Cheryl Preheim morning co-anchor With the recent announcement of veteran news anchor Brenda Wood’s upcoming retirement from WXIA/11Alive in February 2017, 11Alive is pleased to announce that Shiba Russell has been named evening co-anchor.
- News
- 1 day ago
- Nation-Now
2016: Year In Review2016: Year In Review
- Nation-Now
- 2 days ago
- Local
Apartments damaged in Clarkston fireApartments damaged in Clarkston fire A DeKalb fire is under control after damaging two apartments Friday night.
- Local
- 21 minutes ago
- News
'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84 "M.A.S.H." star William Christopher has died. He was 84.
- News
- 2 hours ago
-
National-Politics
Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies'
-
News
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed
-
Nation-Now
Man arrested after shouting 'bomb' at Berlin New Year party
-
Year-In-Review
10 happy-cry moments from pop culture in 2016
-
Nation-Now
Pope Francis urges the faithful to help youth find purpose
-
Nation-Now
Meet the woman working to recreate civil discourse, starting with children
-
News
Ronda Rousey is stopped 48 seconds into comeback at UFC 207
-
Animals
Jimmy Carter, family vacation in Fla. meet rehabilitated turtles
-
Nation-Now
Watch: Driver boasts cruising through 240 consecutive green lights
-
Nation-Now
Man claims ageism after being banned from Starbucks for hitting on teen barista
-
Nation-Now
You can get a taste of virtual reality at Facebook pop-up stores
-
Nation-Now
Prospective homebuyer finds mummified body in garage
-
Nation-Now
New England digs out from heavy snow as a storm brews in the West
-
Crime
Kids scream 'just stop daddy' in 911 call from lawmaker's home
-
Nation-Now
Trump praises Putin for not retaliating on sanctions
-
Nation-Now
Kids scream 'just stop daddy' in 911 call from lawmaker's home
-
Nation-Now
2017 minimum wage increases: These 21 states are paying workers more
-
Nation-Now
AP FACT CHECK: Wisconsin Santa didn't beat up child molester
-
News
'General Hospital', 'American Horror Story' actress dies
-
News
Phony comfort pets, owners perplex airlines
-
Local
22 mins ago 3:32 a.m.
Apartments damaged in Clarkston fire
-
Crime
23 mins ago 3:30 a.m.
Police catch 6 out of 7 suspects in armed robbery; one still at large
-
Crime
29 mins ago 3:25 a.m.
One dead, GBI investigating after incident in Kennesaw
-
PHOTOS: GBI investigates incident on I-75 in Cobb County
-
PHOTOS: New Year's celebrations around the world
-
News
3 hour ago 1:23 a.m.
'M.A.S.H.' star William Christopher dies at 84
-
National-Politics
3 hour ago 12:53 a.m.
Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his ‘many enemies'
-
-
Holidays
3 hour ago 1:00 a.m.
Everything you need to know for Underground Atlanta's final Peach Drop
-
Crime
4 hour ago 11:26 p.m.
Police: Woman found dead by grandson may have been strangled
-
Crime
4 hour ago 11:26 p.m.
Life-like Star Wars costumes stolen from group's truck
-
Final Peach Drop will ring in 2017
-
Group says custom Star Wars costumes stolen
-
Final Peach Drop will ring in 2017
-
Alabama grads host tailgate for charity
-
2016 Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Parade
-
40 residents displaced after apartment fire
-
Grandmother's body found; possibly strangled
-
Police arrest 6 of 7 robbery suspects
-
Ncaaf
5 hour ago 10:54 p.m.
Clemson back in title game after blanking Ohio State in Fiesta Bowl
-
PHOTOS: Fiesta Bowl-Ohio State vs Clemson
-
News
5 hour ago 10:24 p.m.
Police departments post pictures, threaten to make DUI drivers 'famous'…
-
News
7 hour ago 9:03 p.m.
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
-
Forecast
7 hour ago 8:27 p.m.
Wet start to 2017
-
Evening weather for Dec. 31, 2016
-
News
8 hour ago 8:07 p.m.
Suspect in Pa. state trooper's death shot and killed