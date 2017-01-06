Matt Ryan wins NFL MVP, Former Falcons kicker elected to Hall of Fame
Super Bowl LI: Minute-by-minute updates
HEADLINES
Updated 9:58 PM. EST
- Grid
- List
- Atlanta-Falcons
Hawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVPHawks fans go nuts in Philips Arena after Matt Ryan named NFL MVP
- Atlanta-Falcons
- 19 hours ago
- Atlanta-Falcons
Students send their Falcons fanatic coach to HoustonStudents send their Falcons fanatic coach to Houston Falcons Nation has officially arrived in Houston and Falcons jerseys are everywhere. But for one man born in Atlanta and living in San Diego there’s a great story behind his trip.
- Atlanta-Falcons
- 21 hours ago
- Atlanta-Falcons
#ATLRisingUp: Atlanta man gives Falcons gear to hundreds of children#ATLRisingUp: Atlanta man gives Falcons gear to hundreds of children ATLANTA -- As Jeff Burns unloaded boxes from his car Saturday morning he said he was just the delivery man.
- Atlanta-Falcons
- 14 hours ago
- Forecast
Morning showers ending.Morning showers ending. Today: Mostly cloudy skies. Light winds. High: 56 Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Low: 44
- Forecast
- 7 hours ago
- Sports
Happy 83rd birthday to Hank AaronHappy 83rd birthday to Hank Aaron
- Sports
- 8 hours ago
- Politics
Atlanta-bound passengers worried about travel banAtlanta-bound passengers worried about travel ban
- Politics
- 3 hours ago
- Politics
President Trump interview set to air before Falcons Super BowlPresident Trump interview set to air before Falcons Super Bowl President Trump is reiterating his desire to improve relations with Russia and dismissing concerns that Vladimir Putin is a “killer,” in a Fox News interview set to air Sunday before the Super Bowl.
- Politics
- 9 hours ago
- Politics
Appeals court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel banAppeals court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban A federal appeals court denied early Sunday the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Trump's ban on accepting certain travelers and all refugees.
- Politics
- 6 hours ago
- Politics
Thousands attended Atlanta rally for Muslims and refugees, organizers sayThousands attended Atlanta rally for Muslims and refugees, organizers say A rally was held Saturday in support of Muslims and refugees in Georgia.
- Politics
- 14 hours ago
- National-Politics
Meet James Robart, the judge who halted Trump's immigration banMeet James Robart, the judge who halted Trump's immigration ban Federal judge targeted by Trump spent more than 30 years in private practice before taking the bench
- National-Politics
- 1 day ago
- Atlanta-Falcons
An exclusive tour of Houston with Atlanta officials to find out what Super Bowl LIII will look likeAn exclusive tour of Houston with Atlanta officials to find out what Super Bowl LIII will look like They were greeted at the entrance with a smile and a hearty hello from the people who have become known as “the ones in red.”
- Atlanta-Falcons
- 1 day ago
- Atlanta-Falcons
President Donald Trump makes Super Bowl pickPresident Donald Trump makes Super Bowl pick President Trump predicted the New England Patriots would win the Super Bowl by eight points in an interview on Fox’s pregame show, citing his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Bob Kraft.
- Atlanta-Falcons
- 4 minutes ago
-
Atlanta-Falcons
Falcons' Matt Ryan learned he was NFL's MVP a week ago
-
News
Man's 140-pound tumor likely started as ingrown hair
-
Nation-Now
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
News
Confederate flag to fly once more in Walhalla, SC
-
Money
You can buy your own Michigan island, lighthouse for near $1.5 million
-
Food
Free doughnuts for those who try new Krispy Kreme coffee
-
News
Patton Oswalt reveals wife's cause of death
-
Nation-Now
White House: DOJ plans to defend Trump's immigration ban
-
Nation-Now
Target red ball gets dislodged, strikes car in N.J.
-
Nation-Now
Texas high school students hold up Nazi salute in class photo
-
Atlanta-Falcons
Secretive anti-Trump protests to erupt Super Bowl weekend in Houston
-
National-Politics
John Lewis endorses Keith Ellison as next DNC Chairman
-
News
'Communication is key': Keeping teens safe from dangerous trends
-
Atlanta-Falcons
GNC's Super Bowl ad controversy escalates
-
Superbowl
NFL's Super Bowl ad is the definition of adorable
-
Nation-Now
Babysitter puts infant in her pants to make sandwich
-
Atlanta-Falcons
TODAY Show is Rising Up in Atlanta on Falcons Friday
-
Local
Pornhub wants to be your one-stop shop for sex ed
-
Local
Rare 'tree man' disease may have struck first female
-
Superbowl
4 mins ago 5:07 p.m.
Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now
-
Superbowl
5 mins ago 5:06 p.m.
Super Bowl concessions aren't cheap - $11 for a Coke
-
PHOTOS: Super Bowl LI in Houston
-
Television
14 mins ago 4:57 p.m.
'SNL' imagines a Totino's ad with lesbian lovers
-
PHOTOS: Lady Gaga checks out Super Bowl LI field
-
Atlanta-Falcons
22 mins ago 4:49 p.m.
The final message from the Falcons before Super Bowl LI
-
Falcons fans #RiseUp at Atlanta airport
-
-
Photos: The recent history of halftime
-
Atlanta-Falcons
1 hour ago 4:11 p.m.
Super Bowl LI: Minute-by-minute updates
-
Atlanta-Falcons
1 hour ago 4:02 p.m.
Falcons' Matt Ryan learned he was NFL's MVP a week ago
-
News
1 hour ago 3:46 p.m.
Man's 140-pound tumor likely started as ingrown hair
-
Nation-Now
1 hour ago 3:42 p.m.
Cincinnati Zoo's premature hippo Fiona takes first steps
-
Nation-Now
2 hour ago 3:31 p.m.
Pence defends Trump's attack on judge, predicts victory for travel ban
-
Politics
2 hour ago 3:06 p.m.
Rally held in NYC in support of President Trump
-
Pro-Trump rally held in NYC (NBC)
-
Politics
4 hour ago 1:34 p.m.
Vice President Mike Pence: "We're going to win" travel ban argument
-
Vice President Pence defends travel ban (NBC)
-
Politics
4 hour ago 1:19 p.m.
Atlanta-bound passengers worried about travel ban
-
Concerns from European airports on travel ban (NBC)
-
PHOTOS: Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen
-
Atlanta-Falcons
6 hour ago 11:39 a.m.
PHOTOS: Stars hit Super Bowl parties
-
Politics
6 hour ago 11:08 a.m.
Appeals court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
-
Atlanta-Falcons
6 hour ago 11:05 a.m.
Where you can watch the Super Bowl and party
-
News
6 hour ago 11:04 a.m.
LIVE STREAMING | Click to watch 11Alive news
-
Photos: Stars walk the red carpet of the 2017 Leather and Laces Party!