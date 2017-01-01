Crime

One dead, GBI investigating after incident in Kennesaw

Read Story Christopher Buchanan
Crime

Life-like Star Wars costumes stolen from group's truck

Read Story Christopher Buchanan
Local

Manhunt underway for suspect in armed robbery; 6 of 7 already in custody

Read Story Catherine Park
Crime

Police catch 6 out of 7 suspects in armed robbery; one still at large

Read Story Catherine Park
News

WATCH LIVE: 'Eagle cam' streaming Florida bald eagle birth

Read Story WTSP
Weather

Light flurries possible in North Ga. on NYE; another chance in future

Read Story Samantha Mohr
HEADLINES

Updated 8:27 PM. EST

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    • E-Cig ban means no vaping for nicotine fix on flights

      E-Cig ban means no vaping for nicotine fix on flights
    • Derek Hough out, Sweetin in on 'DWTS'; 'Fuller House' renewed

      Derek Hough out, Sweetin in on 'DWTS'; 'Fuller House' renewed
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Atlanta, GA
    4 AM
    44°
    10 AM
    48°
    4 PM
    53°
    10 PM
    53°