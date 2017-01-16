School employee fired for tweet mocking student's spelling A school system employee in Maryland who mixed it up with a student on Twitter over the student's poor spelling has been fired. Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job. A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details. Nash ran the school district's Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed "tammarow." Nash responded...