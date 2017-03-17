Shiba Russell on her move to evening anchoring | Behind Alive

Share This Story

Shiba Russell is a very talented anchor. She’s personable and malleable, being able to work with and relay any combination of story that comes across her desk. She perfectly describes the news as opposed to reciting it.

The northern transplant made her way to Atlanta many months ago to work alongside our morning crew. She soon skyrocketed her way from the early show to the evening with the same goal of telling you -- the viewer -- the news. With that, here is a short video in regards to Russell’s work. 11Alive is lucky to have her.

Shiba talks the move from mornings to evenings.

Russell has taken over for Brenda Wood, whose goodbye you can view right here. Below is an extra video where Russell discusses her massive respect for Wood’s craft and personality.

Shiba praises Brenda for the knowledge she's passed on.

Follow Shiba on Facebook and Twitter