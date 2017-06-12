Brendan Keefe (Photo: WXIA)

Brendan Keefe is the chief investigative reporter for The 11Alive Investigators. Send your news tips to theinvestigators@11alive.com

Since joining 11Alive in October 2014, Brendan has won the Peabody Award, the DuPont-Columbia Award, two National Murrow Awards, the Hillman Prize, the Al Neuharth Award for Investigative Reporting, the American Legion's Fourth Estate Award, two Atlanta Press Club Awards of Excellence, and 25 Southeast Emmys. The Georgia Associated Press chose Brendan’s public records work for the AP’s Freedom of Information Award in 2017.



Brendan leads the investigative unit, but he works primarily alone as his own photographer, researcher, producer, and video editor. TEGNA Media tapped Brendan as its lead multi-skilled journalist, training MSJs at the company’s 46 television stations across the nation. He also runs 11Alive’s drone program. An FAA certified remote pilot, Brendan trains all of the station’s drone crews.



Before joining 11Alive, Brendan spent a quarter century anchoring and reporting for several network affiliates around the nation, including five years at Houston’s KPRC and another five at WCBS in New York City. He was embedded with the US Army as a war correspondent during the Iraq war, completing multiple reporting tours in the Middle East.

He has been honored with a total of 77 regional Emmy awards for reporting, investigative work, photography, and editing.

Connect with Brendan:

EMAIL | bkeefe@11alive.com

TWITTER | @brendankeefe

FACEBOOK | facebook.com/BrendanKeefe11Alive

Send your news tips to theinvestigators@11alive.com

© 2017 WXIA-TV