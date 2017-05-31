Joe Henke moved to Atlanta and 11Alive in June 2016 from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is a multi-media journalist, which means between tweets and Facebook posts he shoots, writes and edits his reports.

In Oklahoma he reported for the NBC affiliate station KJRH. In 2015 and 2016 the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists recognized Joe as the best television reporter in the state. From tornadoes to city council meetings, tracking Bigfoot, and features on unique characters he was always searching for interesting stories to tell.

Before spending three years in the heart of tornado alley he reported for 23ABC in Bakersfield, California.

Joe earned a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and communication studies from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He then received his master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Joe is excited to once again live in a city with several professional sports teams. Born and raised in Minnesota, he is a die-hard fan of the Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves. He still remembers the Twins beating the Atlanta Braves in the 1991 World Series, but refuses to talk about the 1998 NFC Championship game between the Falcons and Vikings.

When Joe is not reporting, he is with his wife Khara. The two met at graduate school and then reported together in Washington, D.C. as capitol bureau reporters for Cronkite News Service. They enjoy trying new restaurants, watching movies and traveling.

You can like Joe’s page on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/JoeHenke11Alive/

Follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/joehenke

Or send him an e-mail JHenke@11Alive.com

