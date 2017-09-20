Lindsey Basye is a Multi-Platform Producer for 11 Alive News in Atlanta. As part of the digital team she researches and writes web stories and has a key role of finding and confirming stories for broadcast and digital.



This Midwestern girl was born and raised in Michigan. She came to 11Alive from FOX 17 in Grand Rapids where she was a Special Projects Producer and station administrator. Lindsey studied broadcast journalism at Olivet College.



With a focus on consumer reporting she has worked hand-in-hand with the Better Business Bureau to help expose bad business practices and warn the public of different internet and phone scams. She is known for her work dealing with “bad contractors”, shady businesses, and unjust government agencies. Her passion is holding the powerful accountable and being a voice for the everyday people.



When she isn’t chasing stories, you can usually find her on a volleyball court playing, coaching, or refereeing. She grew up playing the sport, went on to play college level and have been coaching teen athletes for over 7 years. Lindsey is also a major foodie who loves soul food and barbeque sauce of course!



Connect with Lindsey on Twitter: @lindseymbasye or Facebook: Lindsey Basye 11 Alive. Email: lbasye@11alive.com

