Michael King (Photo: WXIA)

Michael King is a journalist, commentator, columnist and digital producer for 11Alive News.

His industry background spans more than 35 years, and includes radio work in the Chicago, Washington and Atlanta markets. He began his broadcast career as a weekend disc jockey for his hometown radio station, Gary, Indiana's WLTH. King wrote for the Purdue Exponent while attending Purdue University, and was on-air staff announcer for northwest Indiana public television station WCAE in the early 80s.

In the mid-80s, he interned at Washington adult contemp station WAVA, and by the early 90s, King came full circle, rejoining WLTH as a morning talk-show host. Honing his news-talk skills, he moved to Atlanta as morning host and general manager of WIGO Radio. By the late 1990s, he joined CNN as part of the team and launched CNNSI.com in 1997.

As a member of Project 21's National Advisory Board, King has provided commentary for radio, television and newspapers across the United States. He has written political commentary columns that have been syndicated by Project 21 to more than 400 newspapers in the United States and Canada. On behalf of Project 21, King has provided testimony and commentary to Congressional subcommittees and to other public interest and public policy groups across the nation. He was a regular guest on a number of national radio and television talk shows, including NPR's Morning Edition, The Tavis Smiley Show, The Michael Reagan Show, Hannity & Colmes, The O'Reilly Factor and many others.

King withdrew from active commentary late in 2005 in order to become a digital producer and reporter with WXIA-TV Atlanta. He has been nominated for 13 Southeast Regional Emmy Awards since 2005, and has won 10 Emmys. He has also received regional Associated Press awards in 2006 through 2016, and regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2006, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, King was awarded the Al Neuharth Award for Investigative Reporting and the 2016 National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting for his work.

Contact Michael via email at: mhking@11alive.com

Connect with Michael on Twitter at: @mhking

