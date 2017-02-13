Ryan Dennis

Ryan J. Dennis

Ryan J. Dennis is Multiplatform Producer with the 11Alive digital team. He’s thrilled to be a part of 11Alive’s award-winning team of innovative storytellers!

Ryan comes from the City of Brotherly Love where he was the Senior Web Producer of FOX29.com and reported on digital trends on Good Day Philadelphia’s “The Trend”.

A multimedia journalist trained during the break of Journalism 2.0, Ryan has created a mark in the media industry through traditional and digital storytelling. His multimedia strengths have led him to a successful career working with major media outlets including CBS, WeTV, The CW and the Pittsburgh Tribune.

While studying broadcast journalism and digital media at Point Park University, Ryan earned an apprenticeship and produced content for WBGN-TV. Ryan joined FOX 29 during his senior year of college as a production assistant and eventually became an assignment editor. In this role, he helped manage breaking news coverage, dispatched a chopper during live shows, and assigned stories from police, fire, and local government contacts. His passion for the evolution of social media and television earned him a leadership position at the station.

Ryan’s career has also led him to helping brands and small businesses enhance their visibility as a digital media consultant.

A self-described “pop culture pundit.” Ryan has been featured on TMZ Live and The Insider for his commentary on what goes on behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

In his spare time, you can catch Ryan exploring the cultural arts scene of Atlanta.

