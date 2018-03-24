ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia Bulldogs assistant equipment manager was arrested for three counts of felony eavesdropping or surveillance and additional drug possession charges, according to Athens-Clarke County Police. UGA Athletics confirmed the employee had already been terminated.

James Purvis was arrested at 8:48 p.m. on Friday night in Athens. In addition to eavesdropping or surveillance, he was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, and possession of marijuana less than one ounce, a misdemeanor.

His bonds were set at $16,000 and he is currently in jail, according to the County's jail log.

UGA Athletics said Purvis had been terminated during the police's investigation.

"As soon as it learned of the incident, the Athletic Association notified the University of Georgia Police Department, who began their investigation. The University took immediate action, and the employee was terminated early in the investigation. Based on the findings of the police investigation, no student-athletes were victims in this incident," UGA Athletics said in a statement.

Purvis has been with the Bulldogs since 2006. He joined as an Assistant Equipment Manager after working for Valdosta State University.

He is a native of Ocilla, Georgia.

We will update this story with more details when they become available.

© 2018 WXIA