$1 Golden Globes red carpet accessory

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actresses Michelle Williams (L) and Drew Barrymore attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2017 Getty Images)

Hollywood red carpets are typically filled with stars wearing expensive diamonds and crystals. The Golden Globes red carpet was no exception but it's the actress who wore a simple neck piece who is getting social media attention.

Instead of opting for expensive and flashy jewelry, actress Michelle Williams wore a simple, yet chic necklace nearly anyone could purchase.

She opted for a choker-inspired black ribbon necklace and used it to accessorize her white lace off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown.

It was a simple black ribbon that likely cost less than one dollar.

Williams was nominated for Supporting Actress for her role in Manchester by the Sea. Viola Davis took home that prize for her role in Fences.

