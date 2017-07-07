WXIA
Close

Blue Ivy raps on one of Jay-Z's songs and a star is born…well 5 years ago

Erica Solomon, WXIA 9:21 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

Move over Nicki Minaj -- Blue Ivy just made her rap debut on her dad's latest album and she's bringing some seriously cute heat.

The physical version of Jay-Z’s 13th studio album was released on Friday, but 4:44 has been available for the past week through the digital streaming service, Tidal.

Little did the fans know, though, Jay-Z saved a special song from the already triple platinum album, featuring the surprise guest artist.

Miss Blue Ivy Carter lays down a few bars on a bonus track titled “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family." The 5-year-old freestyles over a catchy beat for about one minute, and it immediately got the Internet buzzing, asking is she the next “Queen of Rap”?  

Here are a few of the reactions gathered from the newly minted “Ivy League.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PHOTOS | Beyonce and Blue Ivy at the 2016 MTV VMAs

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories