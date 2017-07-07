Blue Ivy raps on one of Jay-Z's songs and a star is born…well 5 years ago

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Move over Nicki Minaj -- Blue Ivy just made her rap debut on her dad's latest album and she's bringing some seriously cute heat.

The physical version of Jay-Z’s 13th studio album was released on Friday, but 4:44 has been available for the past week through the digital streaming service, Tidal.

Little did the fans know, though, Jay-Z saved a special song from the already triple platinum album, featuring the surprise guest artist.

Miss Blue Ivy Carter lays down a few bars on a bonus track titled “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family." The 5-year-old freestyles over a catchy beat for about one minute, and it immediately got the Internet buzzing, asking is she the next “Queen of Rap”?

Here are a few of the reactions gathered from the newly minted “Ivy League.”

Blue Ivy's freestyle really gave me the strength I needed to stop looking at these ceilings and reach my full potential. #boomshakalaka pic.twitter.com/R7L2iVCRv5 — Kam Franklin (@KamFranklin) July 8, 2017

Blue Ivy is a better rapper than your fave. pic.twitter.com/jJBdyKFR79 — D E A N G Ē L O (@deevenchi) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy's fan base has been dubbed the Ivy League. I love it. pic.twitter.com/95tAy3J98S — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy ended both her parents and all the female rappers in 40 seconds, tea only pic.twitter.com/I8GtKMTrkP — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) July 7, 2017

Me at Blue Ivy's freestyle even tho I didn't get a single word she said pic.twitter.com/u3LONHuG1P — BOOMSHAKALAKA ⚠ (@beyhasmywig) July 7, 2017

#BlueIvy's 1st album is gonna be called "Blue's Clues"....



Y'all not even ready..... pic.twitter.com/OR77uutPei — Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) July 7, 2017

