Actor Miguel Ferrer dies at 61

A familiar figure in primetime television and several movies died on Thursday at the age of 61.
The Associated Press reported that actor Miguel Ferrer, a mainstay of NCIS: Los Angeles and "Crossing Jordan" before that, was confirmed dead by CBS.
He died from cancer, the organization reported.
Ferrer began his career in in the 1980s with guest spots on several TV shows such as Magnum, P.I. and CHiPs before getting the role of FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on "Twin Peaks" according to IMDB.
He later gained a roll in movies such as RoboCop and Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
NBC Chicago reports that he was the son of Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney. He is also a cousin of actor George Clooney.
