Alec Baldwin's Trump hits 'SNL' with pee jokes; tackles feud with Rep. Lewis

Donald Trump isn't going to be happy about this sketch.

Alec Baldwin revived his Trump impression on Saturday Night Live to reenact the President-elect’s press conference from earlier this week, his first in six months.

President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017

“On January 20th, I, Donald J. Trump, will become the 45th President of the United States. And then, two months later, Mike Pence will become the 46th," he joked.

But the majority of Baldwin’s imagined presser was dedicated to the salacious claims from the recently-leaked intelligence memo on Trump's ties to Russia, as one journalist after the next asks the President-elect about his “big Russian pee-pee party.”

“I am not talking about the pee pee. Because it didn’t happen. And it wasn’t as cool as it sounds,” Baldwin said, as the sketch devolved into a stream of urination jokes.

"I am going to bring back a thick stream of jobs back to this country, the biggest, strongest, steadiest stream I’ve ever seen," he continued. "This country will be literally showered with jobs, because I’m a major whiz at jobs. This will be a golden opportunity for me as president to make a big splash."

"Who’s with me? You're in? Urine? Urine?"

The skit also addressed Trump’s recent feud with Representative John Lewis, where the President-elect claimed the civil rights hero was "all talk, talk, talk - no action or results."

"Ben Carson is great, he’s going to be the best brain surgeon to ever run the housing department," Baldwin tells one journalist. "If he has any trouble, I've just appointed somebody yesterday to help, he's an African-American icon who's done so much for our country."

"Oh, is it Congressman John Lewis? That man is a hero," the journalist replies.

"No, I've got somebody even better: Steve Harvey," Baldwin said, referencing Trump's recent meeting with the TV host, as Kenan Thompson-as-Harvey took the podium for a round of Family Feud.

In between addressing his inauguration performers, like "Jackie What’s-Her-Face [from] America's Got Talent," and claiming that Kellyanne Conway "looks like she does the Ice Bucket Challenge with her makeup," Trump also addressed Congress' recent steps towards repealing Obamacare.

"Obamacare is a disaster, and I actually do have a replacement plan. I just read about it this week. Just great. It’s called the 'Affordable Care Act,'" he tells a journalist.

"If you repeal it, 20 million people could die," she argues.

"Sweetheart, I'm about to be president. We're all going to die," he replies.

