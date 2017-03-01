Alicia hits all the right Keys with Adele, Gwen Stefani impressions

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 30: Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys attends the 10th Annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 30, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Alicia Keys showed off her powerful pipes during "Wheel of Musical Impressions" on The Tonight Show Tuesday. While Jimmy Fallon's renditions of the State Farm and Meow Mix jingles were impressive, Keys was the obvious star of the segment.

Her first challenge, issued by the musical impressions generator, was to sing Miss Mary Mack in the styling of her fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani. The audience lost it when Keys got on her feet and kept repeating "I ain't Miss Mary Mack, girl," a play on Stefani's Hollaback Girl.

Keys also Set Fire to the Rain when she sang The Alphabet Song as Adele to the tune of Hello. Our review is brought to you by the letter "A" for absolutely amazing.

Fiending for Keys to sing more childhood favorites? Click play to see her insanely good version of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star as legend Janis Joplin.

