All the times the Royal family made us smile in 2016

(Photo: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Let's start with the Royal children. Prince George and Princess Charlotte have grown a lot this year. George started school and Charlotte celebrated her first birthday. They've been on trips together around the world to places like Canada and India.

Photos | Royal family's visit to Canada

All the while inspiring #RelationshipGoals, #StyleGoals and millions of "Awwwwws."

Here is a look at the many times the Royal family made us smile. (If you're viewing this on our app, click here for the full experience)

Duchess Kate Middleton brought us great style and poise all year.

Here she is celebrating Christmas in the most-perfect Christmas dress

and on the family's trip to Canada, she dazzled.

The Royal kids also provided their share of good feelings.

Princess Charlotte celebrated her first birthday in May.

Not only did Prince George get to meet President Obama, he started nursery school at the beginning of the year.

and the whole Royal family attended Christmas Day church service together.

Thank you for the memories this year. We can't wait to see how you grow next year!