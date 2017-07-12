America's Got Talent releases audition video for contestant killed in car accident

ATLANTA – Dr. Brandon Rogers dreamed of becoming an entertainer. He won hearts during an audition on America’s Got Talent, but his rising success quickly ended when he was killed a crash last month. Sadly, his crowning moment didn’t air before his death.

“At the request of his family we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you,” the NBC show said in a statement before airing Rogers’ appearance Tuesday evening.

Rogers, 29, performed a cover of Stevie Wonder’s 1995 hit “Ribbon in The Sky” in front of Mel B, Simon Cowell, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The performance garnered four approvals from the judges.

“Mom, are you with dad?” Rogers said in a phone call to his parents after his audition. “I have some good news. I made it, I made it, I made it.”

The Portsmouth, Virginaia medical doctor developed an Instagram following after posting videos of himself singing.

#tbt repost. one of my all-time favorites 🙌🏽 🎵🎵 @musiqsoulchild - "Love" A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

“My inspiration for becoming a doctor was kind of born out of a pretty tough experience when I was six years old when I came home from school one day and found my mom laying in a pool of blood,” he told AGT producers. “We rushed her to the hospital, the doctors were like heroes. They saved her life and it made me want to be the doctor that I am today.”

Roger’s death made many of his fans express their condolences on social media.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.

