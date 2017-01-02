And the new 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase is...

The newest season of the show Celebrity Apprentice made its debut and we finally know what the new catchphrase is.

Far from Trump's well-known, "You're fired", the new host, Arnold Schwarzenegger, used a catchphrase more associated with one of his iconic movie characters.

"You're terminated". Surprised? Neither were we. But how could you blame him, it's almost like the writers of the Terminator movies knew he would someday use that phrase for a future project.

The need for a new host came after President-elect Donald Trump decided to run for president.

The former governor of California was the clear choice to follow in Trump's footsteps. His all too familiar voice and now, iconic catchphrase, will make a nice fit as the new host for the Celebrity Apprentice.

Will the Terminator be as much of a dynamic host as he was a cyborg? Guess we'll find out as the show unfolds.

