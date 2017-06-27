Atlanta group 'Final Draft' brings down the house during 'America's Got Talent' auditions

Atlanta, get ready to meet your new television, singing obsession.

R&B group Final Draft performed during Tuesday night's audition round of NBC's America's Got Talent, putting their spin on the James Brown Classic "It's a Man's Man's Man's World," and, we gotta say, it was impressive.

Watch their performance below.

Falsetto on point.

The group got a standing ovation at the end of their soulful performance (as they should!), and surprised some people on social media, as well.

Well. @4FinalDraft has got a new fan here! How did I not know about these INSANELY talented dudes before #AGT? Glad they auditioned! — Chris (@theechriswhite) June 28, 2017

The group will be moving on to the next round to get another chance to perform in front of the judges.

RT if you believe in @4FinalDraft and can’t wait for their next performance. #AGT pic.twitter.com/rc5uNDGGSK — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 28, 2017

Final Draft isn't the only Atlanta act making waves on the AGT stage. A few weeks ago, a Johns Creek 9-year-old stunned the crowd with her rousing rendition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day. (Click here to meet the little girl with the big voice) She even gave them a shout-out before their performance!

Less than 30 min until @AGT!! Keep your eyes on @4FinalDraft also from ATL! Can't wait to see u guys perform 😊best of luck 2nite!!💖🎶#AGT pic.twitter.com/2SwsmzlxqC — Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) June 27, 2017

Puddles the Clown also made an impression with the judges during his audition before that. Who is Puddles? Glad you asked!

Needless to say, Atlanta is well-represented in this season of America's Got Talent. Be sure to follow First Draft on Twitter @4FinalDraft to show the local group some love!

America's Got Talent airs right here on 11Alive Tuesdays at 8PM.

