Atlanta group 'Final Draft' brings down the house during 'America's Got Talent' auditions

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 12:24 AM. EDT June 28, 2017

Atlanta, get ready to meet your new television, singing obsession.

R&B group Final Draft performed during Tuesday night's audition round of NBC's America's Got Talent, putting their spin on the James Brown Classic "It's a Man's Man's Man's World," and, we gotta say, it was impressive.

Watch their performance below

Falsetto on point.

The group got a standing ovation at the end of their soulful performance (as they should!), and surprised some people on social media, as well.

 

 

 

 

The group will be moving on to the next round to get another chance to perform in front of the judges.

 

 

 

Final Draft isn't the only Atlanta act making waves on the AGT stage. A few weeks ago, a Johns Creek 9-year-old stunned the crowd with her rousing rendition of "Rise Up" by Andra Day. (Click here to meet the little girl with the big voiceShe even gave them a shout-out before their performance!

 

 

Puddles the Clown also made an impression with the judges during his audition before that. Who is Puddles? Glad you asked!

Needless to say, Atlanta is well-represented in this season of America's Got Talent. Be sure to follow First Draft on Twitter @4FinalDraft to show the local group some love!

America's Got Talent airs right here on 11Alive Tuesdays at 8PM.

