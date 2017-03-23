'Baby Driver' trailers show off Atlanta in summer action flick

Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey from Baby Driver (Photo: WXIA)

One of the many movies filmed around metro Atlanta last year was Baby Driver, which left a lot of folks at a loss when they tried to figure out what it was all about.

Well, now, you get to find out -- it's an action-crime flick from Shawn of the Dead director Edgar Wright that shows off our city across the board.

The new film stars Ansel Elgort as Baby, a talented young getaway driver who meets the girl of his dreams in an Atlanta waitress (Lily James), and sees an opportunity to get out of the heist business.

Kevin Spacey plays a crime boss who pushes Baby into working for him, while Jon Bernthal, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm and Flea all play members of Spacey's gang.

Both the domestic and international trailers for Baby Driver were released as the film held its world premiere at the South by Southwest Arts Festival in Austin last week.

Early reviewers were thrilled with the gunplay and music in the film, while attendees at SXSW who saw the film and discussed it online were equally excited.

The rest of us? We have to wait until August 11 to catch Baby Driver in theaters.

© 2017 WXIA-TV