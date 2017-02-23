Beyoncé will not perform at Coachella, due to pregnancy concerns

Beyoncé, who is expecting twins, has been advised by her doctors to "to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months.” That rules out a showstopping turn at Coachella. (Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images for NARAS)

The doctors have spoken, and Beyoncé is pulling out of her headlining slot at this year's Coachella, due to concerns surrounding her pregnancy.

The singer, who is expecting twins, issued a joint statement with her Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producer Goldenvoice, telling The Associated Press that she plans on headlining Coachella in 2018 instead.

"Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," the statement said. "However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for understanding."

Goldenvoice has not yet announced who will replace Beyoncé as Coachella's third headliner, who was set to join Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar in leading the two-weekend festival in Indio, Calif.

Beyoncé, who would've been the first female act to headline Coachella since Bjork in 2007, was originally set to perform April 15 and 22, with Radiohead performing on April 14 and 21 , and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

In an interview with USA TODAY, ob-gyn and fertility specialist Sheeva Talebian said that mild movement and exercise would be safe for the singer.

"In an uncomplicated pregnancy, exercise, dancing, movement is all 100% safe and acceptable and, in fact, encouraged," she said. "There is no medical reason for not being active unless there are concerns about the pregnancy. Beyoncé should be the poster child for pregnancy — she should be out there doing her thing."

According to Adi Davidov, director of gynecology at Staten Island University Hospital and the Northwell Health System, "If there are no problems and it's early in the pregnancy, I would advise her, go ahead and dance, just don’t do anything crazy — don’t do what Lady Gaga did at the Super Bowl."

However, Davidov acknowledged the lack of research surrounding women exercising while pregnant with twins.

"It's more complicated with twins because there's an increased risk from the get-go, because in general there's a higher risk for pre-term labor and delivery," she said. "But if you're active, does that increase the risk? We don't know the answer because it's not been studied."

Contributing: Maria Puente, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

