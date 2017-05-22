Singer Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Live from Las Vegas, the Billboard Music Awards honored artists' chart-topping successes with a star-studded ceremony on Sunday night, featuring artists including Drake, Bruno Mars, Lorde, Celine Dion, the Chainsmokers, John Legend and Florida Georgia Line and Nicki Minaj, whose performance opened the evening's ceremonies.

From its big-name performances to stars' acceptance speeches, the night's big moments were more subdued than years past. But 2017 BBMAs still provided some entertaining wins, including the highlights below.

Cher makes us Believe

Few 71-year-olds in the music industry could have pulled off the performance that Cher did on Sunday night. While the stage's robotic vocal effects and the gang of background vocals did the heavy lifting during her performance of Believe, she was still a natural, strutting across the stage looking fantastic in a basically-naked crystal dress.

For her second song, Cher took the stage in a sheer bodysuit and an oversized curly wig, letting her voice shine through on her performance of If I Could Turn Back Time.

Accepting the Billboard Icon Award from Gwen Stefani, she gave a short but poignant speech remembering her 53 years in the music industry. "I (turned) 71 yesterday," she said. "And I can do a five-minute plank, just saying."

The night belongs to Drake

Drake has made a habit of skipping awards shows in recent years — even the 2016 Grammys, for which he was a top-nominated artist. But the rapper showed up for the BBMAs in a major way, delivering a performance of his new song Gyalchester in the middle of the Bellagio's iconic fountains.

Bookending his fountain performance were the three awards Drizzy took home during the televised ceremony after winning 10 early awards Sunday morning, earning him the distinction of the BBMAs' most-awarded artist in a single year. In addition to taking home the night's final prize, top artist, he delivered a series of speeches shouting out everyone from hosts Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens to his frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj, praising the duo’s renewed friendship.

"I'm so glad we found our way back, and I love you, and I couldn't see it any other way." - Drake to Nicki #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/Znek90osJY — BTS Culture (@BTSCulture) May 22, 2017

Miley Cyrus brings Malibu to TV

Released last week, Cyrus' new Malibu single has been heralded as the start of a new era for the singer, leaving behind the hip hop influences of her 2013 album Bangerz and the hippie-provocateur image of her Dead Petz phase. Cyrus gave her new track its TV debut Sunday night, in a performance of which that her country music dad Billy Rae Cyrus was likely proud.

Tearing up at the end of her soaring vocal take, Cyrus paired her new single’s country twang with boots, cutoffs and a ranch-ready hat, quite a change from her most infamous awards show outfit, the naked-latex outfit from her infamous VMAs performance.

Celine Dion celebrates Titanic turning 20

In honor of Titanic’s 20th anniversary, Dion delivered a high-drama performance of the movie’s theme My Heart Will Go On. Standing under an elaborate crystal chandelier, Dion’s characteristically huge vocals showed up most of the awards’ other performers, leaving all her younger musical counterparts at the BBMAs no excuse for not rising to her level.

Camila Cabello makes her solo debut

Formerly a member of Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello departed the group last year to pursue solo stardom, bringing her debut solo single Crying in the Club to the BBMAs. Cabello went tribal in a dance-heavy performance surrounded by pyrotechnics, pulling off her vocals without a hitch. While her performance wasn’t the evening’s most memorable, at least it didn’t do her any harm.

No crying in the club... what about after that performance? 😭 @Camila_Cabello was SO amazing tonight! #CamilaxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/JYrZttt5fN — BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017

John Legend and Florida Georgia Line's winning combo

Another one of the night's highlight performances came courtesy of John Legend and Florida Georgia Line, who teamed up for their first-ever collaboration. Legend performed his track Surefire before the country rockers transitioned into a soulful rendition of their hit H.O.L.Y., and thanks to both songs' acoustic treatments, the mashup worked.

