Black Panther, Survivor's Remorse, other projects casting this week

We have some late casting news in for local film and television productions that are shooting as soon as Thursday in metro Atlanta. Among the projects is much-sought-after Marvel film Black Panther!

Marvel's Black Panther is casting Asian men and women, ages 18-to-90, to be pedestrians for a small street scene to be filmed on Thursday, February 16 in Atlanta.

Initial production for Black Panther started two years ago, and centers around T'Challa -- the superhero Black Panther, first seen in Captain America: Civil War, which was also filmed in Atlanta.

Black Panther is the new ruler of the advanced kingdom of Wakanda, and he must defend his land from being torn apart by enemies from outside and inside the country.

***NEW POST and new scene for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

For 'Black Panther' - ASIAN MEN AND WOMEN

Daytime filming

(start time is approximately 6 am - and will go until sundown)

CASTING FOR ASIAN MEN & WOMEN

to be pedestrians in a small street scene!

-- ASIAN

-- Ages 18 to 90 !!!

This works on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16

FITTING AND FILMING in Atlanta

Pay rate is $68 for 8 hours with O.T. after that.

Please SUBMIT TO: BlackPantherExtras@tscasting.com

PUT "THURSDAY" in the SUBJECT LINE

PLEASE INCLUDE:

CURRENT PHOTOS !!!! (One from the shoulders up and one from the knees up-- HAIR COLOR AND LENGTH MUST BE VISIBLE IN ONE OF THE PHOTOS) and IF you have a headshot and resume, please ALSO include a current photo taken recently.

Then please list the following:

First and Last NAME

PHONE NUMBER (S) - (XXX-XXX-XXXX format)

Email address

CITY & STATE where you live (where you will be coming from!)

AGE

Height

Weight

SIZES

You MUST be LOCAL to the GREATER ATLANTA AREA (or be willing to work as a local here)

Producers for Season 4 of the Starz TV series Survivor's Remorse are casting for "trophy wives" for a scene shooting this week in Atlanta.

Hylton Casting is now casting extras to play the role of "Trophy Wife" for a charity auction gala scene on Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17, in Atlanta.

Survivor's Remorse centers around the lives of Cam Calloway (Jessie T. Usher) and his family after he signs a pro basketball contract, and he moves his family to Atlanta. One of the producers of the series is Cleveland Cavaliers basketball all star LeBron James.

Casting Details for Survivor's Remorse:

For the TV series “Survivor’s Remorse” Season 4, we are currently casting the specialty extra role of “Trophy Wife” for charity auction gala scenes filming Thursday, 2/16/17 and Friday, 2/17/17. To submit, please visit the link below:

http://hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

**Please note, if you have already submitted your information on HyltonCasting.com, you do not need to resubmit. We will reach out to you for you to submit updated pictures and/or resume if we are interested in considering you for this role.





The movie "Fam-i-ly" is now casting gymnasts in Atlanta.

Casting TaylorMade is now casting girls with tumbling experience for a scene filming between February 24 and March 31. Casting directors are looking for teen gymnasts ages 11-to-15.

They are also casting for a second role for Italian restaurant workers -- New Jersey/New York type men and women that work in family-style Italian restaurants, ages 18 and over, for a scene filming on Wednesday, February 22.

Not too much has been revealed about the film -- but what is known is that it is a comedy centering around Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) and her 13-year-old niece, who desperately wants to become a "Juggalo." The film stars Schilling and Jillian Bell (Workaholics).

FEATURE FILM - "FAM-IL-Y" - NOW CASTING GIRLS WITH INTERMEDIATE TO ADVANCED TUMBLING EXPERIENCE - PLEASE LIST SKILLS IN YOUR SUBMISSION / AGES 11-14 YEARS OF AGE / ALL ETHNICITIES



SHOOT DATE: TBD (anytime from 2/24 - 3/31)

LOCATION: ATLANTA, GA

RATE: TBD



SUBJECT LINE: TUMBLE GIRL

TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com



PLEASE INCLUDE:

3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself *photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*

(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)

-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot

PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:

1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)

*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.

NEW FEATURE FILM - "FAM-IL-Y" - NOW CASTING FOR WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd

1) ITALIAN RESTAURANT WORKERS

NEW JERSEY / NEW YORK TYPE MEN AND WOMEN THAT WORK IN FAMILY STYLE ITALIAN RESTAURANT / AGES 18+

LOCATION: TBD, ATLANTA OR SURROUNDING CITIES



SHOOT DATE: WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22nd

RATE: $68/8hrs



SUBJECT LINE: ITALIAN

TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com



PLEASE INCLUDE:

3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself *photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*

(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)

-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot

PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:

1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)

*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.





Pierre Casting is now casting background actors and featured roles for the new BET series Tales in Atlanta. Casting directors said they are interested in actors to work on scenes filming between mid-February and the end of March.

Tales is a scripted anthology series being developed with veteran industry executive Irv Gotti. Gotti and his team wil adapt the lyrics of classic hip-hop songs into three-act, 60-minutes narratives for the series.

Now Casting Background and Featured Talent for new BET Series TALES shooting in Atlanta!

-Must have open availability 2/10/17-3/31/17

-Once you submit, keep a close eye on your email for bookings and updates!



1. Hot & Fit Men & Women

All ethnicities

Must have night club attire!

Ages: 21-24

Subject: Hot (Men or Women)



2. Men & Women

Ages 18+

Casual everyday looks!

Subject: Casual (Men or Women)



Please send:

1. Name

2. Age

3.Height & Weight

4. All sizes

5. Phone number

6. 3 CURRENT PHOTOS ( 1 headshot, 1 waist up, 1 full body)



To: TalesCasting@gmail.com



-Only 1 submission per person with appropriate subject(s)





Pierre Casting is now casting background actors and featured talent for the new TV One feature film chronicling the life of Bobbi Kristina Brown, and shooting in metro Atlanta through March 20.

To audition for a role in the Bobbi Kristina Biopic check out the casting call details below.



Now Casting Background and Featured Talent for a new TV One Film shooting in Atlanta!



-Must have open availability 2/10/17-3/20/17

-Once you submit, keep a close eye on your email for bookings and updates!



1. 1990’s Men & Women

All ethnicities

Must have natural hair colors & styles that can fit the late 1990’s

Ages: 18+

Subject: 1990’s (Men or Women-choose one)



2. Men & Women

Ages 18+

Casual everyday looks

Subject: Casual (Men or Women-choose one)



Please send:

1. Name

2. Age

3.Height & Weight

4. All sizes

5. Phone number

6. 3 CURRENT PHOTOS ( 1 headshot, 1 waist up, 1 full body)



To: BobbiKExtras@gmail.com



-Only 1 submission per person with appropriate subject(s)

