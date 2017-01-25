'Bobbi Kristina' TV movie casting roles in metro Atlanta

Bobbi Kristina Brown in 2012 (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA - Casting is now underway for the television movie Bobbi Kristina, based on the life of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Her tragic life spiraled out of control after the devastating death of her mother just a few years before.

Shooting will take place in metro Atlanta and begins on February 6.

Atlanta-based Ultimate Model Management is casting experienced actors for several lead roles in the movie with a February 1 submission deadline. They released a formal casting call, noting prospective applicants should not apply if they are not local or if they do not fit the description of the role:

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: FEBRUARY 1ST 2017

Must be SAG or SAG-eligible. Shooting will take place in Atlanta February 6th, 2017.

UNION: SAG-AFTRA

PAY RATE: TBD

REQUIREMENTS/ROLE(S):

[TAYLOR] – African American Female 19 – 21 years old. Krissi’s best friend. Taylor is a suburban girl from a middle class family who has a little bit of an edge, but also tends to be the ‘mother hen’ of the group. She’s the one who tries to keep Krissi in check with a little tough love and though they butt heads, she’s a true friend and she and Krissi share quite the bond. Taylor dislikes Nick with a passion.

[BRITT] – African American Female 19 – 21 years. Has a cute gap between her teeth like Krissi. Naturally curly hair, gorgeous. She is from LA so she has a bit of a valley girl vibe. Britt is a sharp contrast to Bobbi Kristina’s hometown friends. She’s wiser, more self secure and allows Kirssi to be Kriss with no judgement. She helps her by not lecturing or chastising, but by inspiring her creatively and letting her know that she’s unique and beautiful just the way she is. Britt is an artist and a free spirit who is outspoken and very genuine.

[BUTTER] – African American Male, Late 30’s – Early 40’s. Tall, slender build. A straight up street guy and drug dealer but also a man of wisdom who seems to genuinely care about Bobbi Kristina. He is a New Yorker / NY Accent and the swag to go along with it.

[RENEE] – African American Female, Mid 50’s, Taylor’s mom. A true nurturing mom who is willing to take in any and everyone. Loves Bobbi Kristina and often tries to be a surrogate mom to her, but doesn’t really know how. Nice woman with values and standards.

[SHANA] – Caucasian Female, 19 – 21 years old. Southern and a little trashy.

[JOSH] – Caucasian Male, Early 20’s, Handsome, well spoken, overachiever, charming, athletic type. Dated Bobbi Kristina at one point.

[GARY MICHAEL] – African American Male, Mid 20’s, looks like he could be Whitney Houston’s son. He doesn’t take kindly to Nick being disrespectful to his aunt and steps in to handle matters.

[UNCLE RAY] – African American Male, mid 50’s. He is a Southern gentleman, kind, slender build and also Whitney’s bodyguard. Genuinely cares about Bobbi Kristina and wants to see her succeed.

[BOBBY BROWN] – African American Male, Mid 30’s – Early 40(Slender Bobby). Former member of New Edition, and husband to the late Whitney Houston. Atlanta’s BAD BOY at one point. He has a difficult time dealing with Bobbi Kristina and being there for, causing her to constantly feel neglected.

HOW TO SUBMIT:

To be considered for this casting call:

(1) Submit online via talent submission form,

(2) Drop off your headshot and resume at our agency office located at 3348 Peachtree Rd NE, Tower Place 200 Suite #700, Atlanta GA 30326, Monday thru Friday from 9 am – 5 pm, or

(3) Attend the next open casting call: (Click here for details).

