Brad Pitt, Michael B. Jordan team up on APS cheating scandal movie

Michael B Jordan attends the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- "Black Panther" and "Creed" actor Michael B. Jordan will star in a Brad Pitt-produced film about the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal.

The movie, entitled "Wrong Answer," is set for production at New Regency Enterprises and Brad Pitt’s Plan B. It will center on Parks Middle School, one of the numerous schools where educators cheated on the Georgia Criterion Referenced Competency Test (CRCT). The scandal led to the convictions of 11 Atlanta educators.

According to reports, Parks Middle School had the highest erasure rate in Georgia. The cheating at Parks began in 2006 after the school’s principal, Christopher Waller, was hired.

Jordan will play former Parks Middle School teacher Damany Lewis in "Wrong Answer." Lewis, as chronicled in a 2014 New Yorker story, became caught up in the cheating scandal under the leadership of then-principal Waller.

Ryan Coogler, the director of "Creed" and the upcoming 2018 film "Black Panther," will direct "Wrong Answer" and award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script. Pitt is also set to produce this film.

This story was originally reported by Deadline.

