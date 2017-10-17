BURR: The sweet reason Gucci is getting married to Keyshia Ka'Oir on 10.17

ATLANTA - Just when Atlanta is receiving it’s first chill, there’s another reason we are saying ‘Burr.’

East Atlanta Santa, Gucci Mane, is settling down and he’s doing so on LIVE TV.

Tonight, at 10:17 p.m., Rapper Gucci Mane and his fiancé, Keyshia Ka’oir are tying the knot on BET and it will be over the top.

11Alive’s Francesca Amiker spoke to Ka’oir recently at an exclusive party celebrating the bride to be, called The Mane Event. Ka’oir says her wedding gown is dripping in diamonds and she’s already spent millions.

“Our wedding is into the $2 million mark now, I can tell you that. It's a lot,” the model turned entrepreneur gushed.

“I'm doing the budget for it and I've already spent over $2 million. There are crystals and real white flowers everywhere,” she said.

She also told 11Alive that she is not into a wild wedding with any gimmicks. She only wants glitz and glamour. When we asked her how we could score our very own Gucci-like spouse, she told us the key was to “allow them to be themselves and sometimes you just have to lay back and let a man be a man.”

Gucci asked his fans to wear all white today in honor of his wedding day; a day that has a pretty significant meaning for the couple. 1017 is not only the couple’s wedding date but it is also the name of Gucci’s record label, 1017 Brick Squad. Furthermore, 1017 was the street number of his late grandfather, Walter Davis Sr., who lived in Bessemer, Alabama. He's paid homage to his grandfather multiple times on his social media.

1017 Started in Bessemer Alabama rip Walter Davis Sr my grandpa and bigups my favorite uncle Goat… http://t.co/wviDuUA7G3 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 8, 2013

Also on social media, are the outpouring of gifts between the couple.

Check this out:

A fan tweeted a photo of the two.

R.i.p to the original Mr. 1017 Walter "Goat" Davis love ya grandpa pic.twitter.com/5xi9U4UNSS — Monterries Minter (@Moe_tarantino) January 4, 2015

Remember the saying, ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?’

Well, the Atlanta rapper turned author may have had that in mind last night when he surprised his wife to be with a baby blue Rolls Royce.

That had to cost him more than $300,000.

But Gucci wasn't the only one gifting. Here's video of Keyshia gifting her hubby-to-be with a diamond chain that says 'Mr. Davis.' She also got herself one too. And cutest of all, she gifted him with a diamond bowtie to wear on their wedding day, check it out.

The wedding takes place tonight at 10:17pm LIVE on BET. Will you be watching? Burr.

© 2017 WXIA-TV