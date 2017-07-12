Harper Beckham's Buckingham Palace Princess Birthday Party Sparks Outrage
David and Victoria Beckham showed pictures of their little princess Harper having a birthday party at Buckingham palace with a real Princess Eugenia. Now he is trying to placate the situation by calling it a 'tea party'. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
WXIA 8:40 AM. EDT July 12, 2017
