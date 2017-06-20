Here's How Much Money Teenagers Cost Their Parents in Food During Summer Break
With summer now in full swing, and hungry teenagers home from school, it's important that parents realize just how much money they're about to shell out on food. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WXIA 1:56 PM. EDT June 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of Metro AtlantaJun 20, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
Two 6th district polls to remain open until 7:30 pm:…Jun 19, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
-
Tex McIver's attorneys file motion, citing new…Jun 20, 2017, 1:08 p.m.