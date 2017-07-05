Here's Why One City is Trying To Crack Down On Those Annoying Beach Tents
It's all fun in the sun until someone pops their beach tent up in front of you, blocking your ocean view.Well, one city in Delaware is cracking down on the popular summertime beach shelter. Buzz60's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WXIA 5:15 PM. EDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Dog found buried alive on Georgia trailJul. 5, 2017, 1:49 p.m.
-
Shooting, crash in Savannah's tourist district…Jul. 5, 2017, 11:29 a.m.
-
Road rage couple leaves truck riddled with bulletsJul. 5, 2017, 1:50 p.m.