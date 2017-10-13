Millions Are Dating Long-Distance, But It Adds Up Fast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Daddy's girl | How tumultuous past leads to…Oct 12, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
Garth Brooks Atlanta concert leaves complaints about…Oct 12, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
-
Pet groomer charged with animal cruelty in dog's deathOct 12, 2017, 4:51 p.m.