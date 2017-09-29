These are Some of the Weirdest Laws in Each State

At one point or another you've heard about laws that sound so farfetched they don't seem like the could be true. That is something Olivia Locher is exploring in her new photo book called I Fought The Law. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) shows you a few of them.

WXIA 1:25 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories