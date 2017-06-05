Will the Tony's Get Political with Kevin Spacey Hosting?
The 2017 Tony Awards will be hosted by 'House of Cards' star Kevin Spacey. In this politically charged time, will Frank Underwood get some screen time at the Tony's? Buzz60's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WXIA 10:03 AM. EDT June 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Six teen boys killed in one afternoon in Fulton County
-
Four Langston Hughes students killed in crash
-
Her son was gunned down. Now she needs your help.
-
Missing 81-year-old man found dead
-
2 women, infant killed in Hall County crash
-
Two teen brothers killed in Roswell accident
-
Man accused of Stolen Valor: 'I don't recall'
-
Friends, family in shock after accident that killed 4
-
Brothers killed by school bus crash 'kind, compassionate, special'
-
Fans excited for April the giraffe's calf
More Stories
-
Multiple fatalities reported in Orlando shootingJun. 5, 2017, 9:50 a.m.
-
Missing inmate arrested after fleeing transitional centerJun. 4, 2017, 10:53 p.m.
-
Firefighter injured during blaze battle in SE AtlantaJun. 5, 2017, 4:26 a.m.