Woman Delays Flight 5 Hours After Tossing Coins Into Engine for 'Luck'

A plane in one of China's largest airports was stalled for over five hours, costing thousands of dollars in inspections over a measly 1.7yuan, equivalent to about 25�. Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.

WXIA 12:01 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

