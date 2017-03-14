Calling all sidekicks! HUGE casting call includes 'Avengers'

There's a huge casting call happening right now in Atlanta, thanks to movies and pilot season. (FILE IMAGE ThinkStock)

A huge casting call now underway is perfect for sidekicks, hero wannabes, and 1980s throwbacks.

The regular flow of casting calls has become a flood thanks to the arrival of pilot season.

Here's a little Hollywood 101: television producers create projects called "pilots" which are sample episodes of proposed shows they would like to become new television series. If a network likes a pilot presentation or episode, then a new television series is ordered from that pilot. Right now, producers are creating pilots to present to network executives, with hopes that they can become new network series. A number of those pilots are being crafted here in metro Atlanta.

Included in today's jobs are Avengers: Infinity War, Game Night, Candy Jar, Insatiable, Black Lightning, Family Feud, a popular Netflix show set in the 1980s that we are not permitted to name, and an as-yet unnamed television pilot starring Reba McEntire.

Casting directors for Avengers: Infinity War is looking for men and women ages 18-to-50 for background work for scenes to be filmed on May 19. Producers are looking for good character faces and "New York looks." You will be hand-selected by the movie's director.

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of all of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, dating back to Iron Man in 2008. The Avengers, torn apart after the events of last year's Captain America: Civil War, join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle Thanos to prevent him from acquiring the Infinity Stones for a gauntlet which would give him dominion over all of space, time and reality.

You can write the Marvel Universe telephone book with this cast -- Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Josh Brolin, Benedict Cumberbatch, and pretty much half the known Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to be in this movie.

If you're interested in the Avengers casting call, take a look here:

New Yorkers: We are now taking submissions to be considered for a fun background role on this feature film. Looking for men and women, ALL ethnicities, who appear 18 – 50’s. Especially looking for good character faces and New York looks. This will be picture picked by the film’s directors! Filming is tentatively scheduled for May 19 and a fitting could possibly be required in the beginning of May. You must have an open & flexible schedule as the dates are very tentative. NEW FACES ONLY! You cannot have worked on this project previously. If you fit the above description & have a FLEXIBLE schedule, send an email to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com with “NEW YORK” in the subject line. Include your name, phone number, sizes & current photo(s). Rate: $68/8

Producers for the film Game Night are looking for men and women ages 25-to-30 years old to work on scenes for the film. Casting directors are also looking for experienced bartenders in metro Atlanta to work in scenes from the film.

Game Night stars Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman and is about a group of friends who meet regularly for game nights. They find themselves trying to solve a murder mystery. Right now, the movie is scheduled to be released next February.

Interested? Take a look at the casting call:

Upcoming in early April for a new project we are looking for men and women 25 – 30 years old – all ethnicities – please send two photos a headshot and a waist or so mid shot – taken today – all sizes and contact info to: GNextras@gmail.com – FEATURED FRIENDS in Subject Also looking for real experienced bartenders — men and women – 20’s to 40 — various looks — also email two photos a headshot and mid range or full length shot – taken today — email pics and contact info to: GNextras@gmail.com — BARTENDER in Subject

Extras Casting Atlanta is now casting talent for a new TV series based on the Lore podcast. Casting directors are looking for featured extras with acting experience for scenes filming later in March in Atlanta.

The Lore podcast is a series of non-fiction scary stories, with each episode looking at historic events that show the dark side of human nature, and presented in a style that has been compared to a campfire experience. The television series is being adapted for production as an Amazon Prime series and will premiere in the US, UK, Austria, Germany and Japan.

Interested? Take a look at the casting call:

New project – starting later in March we are looking for a couple of featured extras — first a Jamaican look female – 30’s to 50’s — must be a dress size 4-6 or 8-10 — MUST HAVE ACTING EXPERIENCE — email headshot as well as a recent picture taken today – mid or full length along with resume, clothing sizes and all contact info to: LoreExtras@gmail.com – FEATURED NANNY in Subject Then looking for two men — must be in good shape to carry a person — late 1800’s look so facial hair — unique looks, character faces ideal — email a recent photo exactly as you look today and all clothing sizes and contact info to: LoreExtras@gmail.com – FEATURED ORDERLY

Extras Casting Atlanta is now casting kids to play younger versions of main characters in the new Netflix movie Candy Jar. Casting directors are casting the following roles:

* Caucasian female — brownish hair – brown eyes and one 5 years old and one 8-10 years old and also the 8-10-year-old needs some Karate or martial arts experience

* African American male – one 5-year-old and one 8-10 years old — The 8-10-year-old needs to have some karate or martial arts experience

Candy Jar stars Helen Hunt, Uzo Aruba, Christina Hendricks, Tom Bergeron, Jacob Lattimore. Other details about the movie -- including a release date -- have yet to be released to the public.

To audition for a role in the upcoming Candy Jar movie, check out the casting call breakdown below.

A few upcoming featured roles – we are looking for kids to portray younger versions of main characters: Looking for an African American male – one 5 year old and one 8-10 years old — The 8-10 year old needs to have some karate or martial arts experience — YOUNG BENNETT in Subject Also looking for a Caucasian female — brownish hair – brown eyes and one 5 years old and one 8-10 years old and also the 8-10 year old needs some Karate or martial arts experience — YOUNG LONA in Subject For both email at least two clear very recent photos, age, all clothing sizes and contact info to: CJMextras@gmail.com

In addition, casting directors for Candy Jar are looking for some men and women ages 30-to-50 to play a small group of art house movie patrons.

For Friday 3/17 in Newnan we are looking for some men and women – 30’s to 50’s to portray a small group of art house movie patrons — email a recent photo and all contact info to: CJMextras@gmail.com – MOVIE PATRON

The CW’s new TV pilot Insatiable is now casting actors, models, and talent to work on a scene filming on Thursday, March 16 in Union City, Georgia. Casting directors are casting several roles, including a Santa Claus, sheriffs, make-up artists, hair stylists, beauty pageant contestants and other features roles.

In Insatiable, a disgraced, dissatisfied civil lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client and has no idea what he’s about to unleash upon the world.

To audition for a role on the upcoming TV pilot, check out the casting call info below.

Santa Claus Casting Call

Insatiable***

Thursday, 3/16

Union City, GA.

Rate: $88/10



SANTA CLAUS- Caucasian looking male- over the age of 18, who appears to be in his 50s+, heavy set, to portray Santa Claus in a family photo shoot. No Costume is required. Real white beard is a plus.



Submit an email submission and include a recent picture, name, contact phone number and city location to LBROWN@centralcasting.com and put SANTA in the subject line.



Sheriffs Casting Call

NEW PILOT***INSATIABLE***

Atlanta, GA area



Filming Tuesday 3/21

Filming rate $88/10

SHERIFFS– Men and Women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, to portray sheriffs. Real law enforcement experience a plus! Men should be clean shaven, or well groomed facial hair. Men max 44 coat, women max dress size 8.



Submit an email and include your name, height, weight, dress/coat size, recent picture, phone number, and location to INSATIABLE@centralcasting.com and put the role in the subject line.



Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Casting Call

NEW PILOT***INSATIABLE***



Atlanta, GA area

Filming Wednesday 3/22

Filming rate $88/10



MAKEUP ARTISTS– Men and Women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, to portray makeup artists. Real makeup artist experience a plus! HAIR STYLIST-Men and Women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, to portray make up artists. Real hair stylist experience a plus!

Submit an email and include your name, recent picture, phone number, location, and brief description of relevant experience history if applicable to INSATIABLE@centralcasting.com and put the role in the subject line



BEAUTY PAGEANT CONTESTANTS Casting Call

NEW PILOT***INSATIABLE***



Atlanta, GA area

Filming Tuesday 3/28

Filming rate $88/10



BEAUTY PAGEANT CONTESTANTS– Women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, to portray teenage beauty pageant contestant. Real pageant experience a plus! Max dress size 8.



Submit an email and include your name, height, weight, dress size, recent picture, phone number, location, relevant pageant experience in applicable to INSATIABLE@centralcasting.com and put the role in the subject line.



Alcoholics Anonymous Members Casting Call

NEW PILOT***INSATIABLE***



Atlanta, GA area

Filming Thursday 3/30

Filming rate $88/10



ALCOHOLIC ANONYMOUS MEMBERS– Men and Women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, to portray AA members at a meeting.

Submit an email and include your name, recent picture, phone number, and location to INSATIABLE@centralcasting.com and put the role in the subject line.

Black Lightning was one of the first black superheroes for DC Comics in 1977, and is now under consideration as a television pilot for The CW. Black Lightning's powers were electrical in nature, allowing him to generate electrical blasts and withstand large jolts of electricity. In his secret identity, he was Jefferson Pierce, a teacher in the "Suicide Slum" section of Metropolis, where he grew up.

The hero appeared extensively as a member of both the Justice League and The Outsiders from the 80s through the early part of the 21st Century.

Black Lightning has been suggested as a television project off and on for several years. This new pilot is being produced in Atlanta for The CW as a possible series for that network's schedule next season.

BACA is looking for extras to work on a CW Pilot for BLACK LIGHTNING with director Salim Akil (The Game, Sparkle) in and around Atlanta, with shoot dates March 21st thru April 1st. Please see below breakdown and submit accordingly to blacklightningextras@gmail.com

SKATING RINK FAMILIES - Male/Female; Ages 9+; Open Ethnicity -- Looking for families with roller-skating experience HS TRACK RUNNERS - Male/Female; Ages 18-25; Open Ethnicity -- Looking for adults who can play inner city high schoolers; Should have TRACK experience; Please note EXP in your submission HS TRACK COACHES - Male/Female; Ages 30+; Open Ethnicity -- Please note Coaching EXP in your submission HS STUDENTS - Male/Female; Ages 18-25; Open Ethnicity -- Looking for adults who can play inner city high schoolers -- looking for hip, trendy looks KOREAN WOMAN - Age 30-65 -- Should have some acting experience; Please list EXP or attach resume in your submission FEMALE ESCORTS - Agest 18-40; Open Ethnicities -- Must be comfortable in scantily clad attire. Looking for a variety of types, from "high end" to "low rent" If available email recent photo, include name, age, height, weight, all clothing sizes, (including shoes) and telephone number to blacklightningextras@gmail.com; MUST LIVE IN ATLANTA AREA: Please put role you are submitting for in HEADER (i.e., "SKATE FAMILY" , "HS TRACK RUNNERS" , etc.) (Please indicate whether or not you live in Atlanta if you have an out-of-state number) This is a paid gig. Rates are being negotiated. We will update.

Rose Locke Casting is looking for audience members to work on the new season of Family Feud. Casting directors are looking for men and women ages 18 to 45 years old to watch episodes filming between March 15 through the 19th.

To apply for a spot on Family Feud, check out the casting call details below.

Family Feud Casting Call Who is ready for the Feud? Seeking Men and Women – Ages 18-45

$50/6 hours – This doesn’t mean you are only there for 6 hours

You will be there 7-9 hours (it’s the first week) and you will have an hour to leave to go get lunch. Location: Downtown

March 15th at 12:30pm

March 16th at12:30pm

March 17th at12:30pm

March 18th at12:30pm

March 19th at12:30pm If you are interested in participating and are available then please email RLfamilygameshow@gmail.com

Include 3 pics (head, body and profile) age, ht, wt and all contact info.

Subject: FEUD Date(s) you are available

Casting TaylorMade is now casting for a POPULAR NETFLIX SERIES SET IN THE 1980S . While we cannot say the name of the show, this is one project you do not want to miss. Casting directors are now casting real sisters to work on the Netflix series. Casting directors are looking for Caucasian sisters ages 8 to 10 years old to work on the show.

To audition for a role on the Netflix series, check out the casting call details below.

Netflix Casting Call NOW CASTING REAL SISTERS TO WORK ON 80’s SERIES

*SUBMITTING THESE OPTIONS TO OUR DIRECTORS ASAP!

*WORK DATE TBD, FEATURED POSITION

1) CAUCASIAN SISTERS, AEGS 8 AND 10yrs

WORK DATE: TBD – MUST BE FLEXIBLE!

*DIRECTOR SELECTED POSITION* LOCATION: TBD, ATLANTA OR SURROUNDING CITIES

RATE: $72/8hrs + $17 FITTING

SUBJECT LINE: FEATURED SISTERS TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

PLEASE INCLUDE:

3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself *photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*

(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)

-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot

PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:

1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)

*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.

Central Casting is now casting featured roles for a new Reba McEntire TV pilot for ABC. Central Casting is now casting several roles for the new TV pilot. Casting directors are looking for bikers, teens, balloon artists, country boys, and other featured roles.

According to Deadline, the untitled project stars Reba McEntire as Ruby Adair, the sheriff of colorful small town of Oxblood, KY, who finds her red state outlook challenged when a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent is sent to help her solve a horrific crime. Rose will play Vonda Jean, County Coroner for the small town and former pageant runner-up. In addition to McEntire, she joins previously cast Jack Coleman, Ben Esler, Natalie Hall and Saidah Ekulona.

To audition for a role in the upcoming feature film, check out the casting call breakdown below.

*NOW CASTING – UNTITLED MARC CHERRY PILOT*** An ABC Pilot from the people who brought you Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids! STARRING Reba McEntire! Central Casting is seeking new faces for SEVERAL roles. Please read each description carefully and submit for the ONE you fit best! MOTORCYCLES – We are casting a Biker bar and need biker looks WITH MOTORCYCLES. This works in Conyers, GA on THUR 3/22. Please submit a photo of your motorcycle. AFRICAN AMERICAN TEENS – We are casting for young African American girls at a church. Girls should be 11-14yrs and available for work MON 3/27. BALLOON ARTIST – We are casting for an older male who is able to make balloon animals. This will work on SUN 3/26. Please submit a photo of yourself and your work. COUNTRY BOYS – We are casting young men in their early 20’s who can pull off a redneck look. This is a scene in a downscale bar and they want a very particular look. You should submit photos in what you consider your best redneck look. This works THUR 3/22. Please submit photos and contact information as per the above description using the CATEGORY as the subject line to umc@centralcasting.com

