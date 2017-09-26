Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B attends NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel on September 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) (Photo: Rob Kim, 2017 Getty Images)

NEW YORK - The regular, 'degular', 'schmegular' Cardi B just became one of the few women rappers to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in almost 20 years with her song 'Bodak Yellow.'

The last time a woman hip hop artist did this was back in 1998 with Lauryn Hill's 'Doo wop (That Thing)'. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is joining the ranks of many famous woman appers such as Lil' Kim, Shawna and Iggy Azalea.

The significance of Cardi's success is based off the aforementioned and the fact that she is the first woman MC to top the Hot 100 charts with no features. Also, she is the first Dominican American woman to top the charts. That's a triple threat!

Other artists took time to congratulate the 24-year-old on her most recent musical success.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it?????? @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

Offset celebrating Cardi B "Bodak Yellow" going to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pic.twitter.com/TFcyUQejQn — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 25, 2017

Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017

Also Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don't put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017

Big salutes to @lmCardiB !!!!! I feel like it's my #1 and I Dnt even know shawty like that lol, gotta be the illest shit fr, the whole grind — Mike WiLL Made It ?? (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) September 25, 2017

Congrats @iamcardib A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

vibemagazine's video https://t.co/GbstsYVsqh @iamcardib congrats good to see hard work pay off for a humble chic enjoy It — Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) September 25, 2017

Not only did she hit number one, but 'Bodak Yellow' went certified platinum on Tuesday, as shown on Cardi B's Instagram:

PLATINUM!!!!!! Thank you BARDIGANG,FRIENDS,Family ,Radio personality ,DJs,ARTIST !!!!Made it happen for me !!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

The former 'Love and Hip Hop New York' alum shared her excitement on her social media. (Warning: Video contains adult language).

Before the whole BIG SURPRISE...Somebody call me and told me to check the Chart data .I was shleeping and I woke the fuck up !!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Congratulations to Cardi B.

