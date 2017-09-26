Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100

NEW YORK - The regular, 'degular', 'schmegular' Cardi B just became one of the few women rappers to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in almost 20 years with her song 'Bodak Yellow.'
The last time a woman hip hop artist did this was back in 1998 with Lauryn Hill's 'Doo wop (That Thing)'. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is joining the ranks of many famous woman appers such as Lil' Kim, Shawna and Iggy Azalea.
The significance of Cardi's success is based off the aforementioned and the fact that she is the first woman MC to top the Hot 100 charts with no features. Also, she is the first Dominican American woman to top the charts. That's a triple threat!
WARNING | Video contains adult language
Other artists took time to congratulate the 24-year-old on her most recent musical success.
Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it?????? @iamcardib— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017
Offset celebrating Cardi B "Bodak Yellow" going to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pic.twitter.com/TFcyUQejQn— DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) September 25, 2017
Congratulations @iamcardib for having a #1 record in the country that's not as easy as it seem this huge🙌🏾 May u have continued blessings🙏🏾— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 25, 2017
this is a win for every woman who was ever told they couldn’t or wouldn’t. this is for every little black and brown girl in every hood with all odds against them and their dreams. this is for @iamcardib who has defied all odds from day fuckin one remaining humble and her true authentic self. HERSTORY IS MAAAAADE I could cry I feel like she everybody favorite cousin?? we love you girl we are ALL. ROOTING. FOR. YOU!!
Also Cardi b I seen your breakfast club interview, loved it. Don't put all that pressure on your album. You already won. Just drop & repeat— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 24, 2017
Big salutes to @lmCardiB !!!!! I feel like it's my #1 and I Dnt even know shawty like that lol, gotta be the illest shit fr, the whole grind— Mike WiLL Made It ?? (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) September 25, 2017
Congrats @iamcardib on making history!!! #Salute #Respect Keep Goin!!! pic.twitter.com/kq3tBJa0p2— T.I. (@Tip) September 25, 2017
vibemagazine's video https://t.co/GbstsYVsqh @iamcardib congrats good to see hard work pay off for a humble chic enjoy It— Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) September 25, 2017
Not only did she hit number one, but 'Bodak Yellow' went certified platinum on Tuesday, as shown on Cardi B's Instagram:
The former 'Love and Hip Hop New York' alum shared her excitement on her social media. (Warning: Video contains adult language).
Congratulations to Cardi B.
