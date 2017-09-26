WXIA
Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100

Catherine Park, WXIA 8:21 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

NEW YORK - The regular, 'degular',  'schmegular' Cardi B just became one of the few women rappers to hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in almost 20 years with her song 'Bodak Yellow.'

The last time a woman hip hop artist did this was back in 1998 with Lauryn Hill's 'Doo wop (That Thing)'. Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, is joining the ranks of many famous woman appers such as Lil' Kim, Shawna and Iggy Azalea.

The significance of Cardi's success is based off the aforementioned and the fact that she is the first woman MC to top the Hot 100 charts with no features. Also, she is the first Dominican American woman to top the charts. That's a triple threat! 

WARNING | Video contains adult language

Other artists took time to congratulate the 24-year-old on her most recent musical success.

 

Congrats @iamcardib

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

 

PLATINUM!!!!!! Thank you BARDIGANG,FRIENDS,Family ,Radio personality ,DJs,ARTIST !!!!Made it happen for me !!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

