Carlos Santana to Beyonce: No disrespect meant

Carlos Santana is clarifying comments he made about Adele and Beyonce. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival, 2017 Getty Images)

Carlos Santana has taken to Facebook to "clarify a comment" he made about Beyonce after Sunday's Grammys, which stirred up the BeyHive.

"My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies (sic). ... I have the utmost respect for (Beyonce) as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyonce and her family all the best," Santana wrote.

I would like to clarify a comment that was reported when I was doing an interview for some upcoming shows in Australia &... Posted by Carlos Santana on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

So what was he sort-of-apologizing for?

In an interview ahead of his performances in Australia and New Zealand, the 69-year-old musician said, according to the New Zealand Herald, "I think that Adele won (her Grammys), because she can sing-sing."

He went on (and here's the part of the quote that got people fired up): "With all respect to our sister Beyonce, Beyonce is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modeling kind of music — music to model a dress — she's not a singer-singer, with all respect to her," he said.

"Modeling music?" "Not a singer-singer?" Though some on Twitter applauded Santana for voicing his opinion, it's safe to say Beyonce fans didn't take too kindly to his words.

Prince was a REAL guitar player and Carlos Santana makes margaritas. Don't @ me pic.twitter.com/0csjnlDP3i — F.U.B.U (@_catricia_) February 14, 2017

When I saw Carlos Santana trending, I was scared he died. But it was just him insulting Beyonce and now I'm scared he'll be assassinated. — Alex Iosiovich (@Alex_Iosiovich) February 14, 2017

Beyoncé out sang and outperformed Carlos Santana at the superbowl pregame years ago so he can keep his comments pic.twitter.com/OR6MxrRxRY — Mark Del Figgalo (@theIifeofpabIo) February 14, 2017

Beyoncé sang on point while falling backward in a chair and didn't miss a beat or lose breath with twins on her diaphragm Carlos Santana — BlackITgirl (@joalmoore) February 14, 2017

As a result, the legendary guitarist became a trending Twitter topic before he went on Facebook to explain that his "comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context."

