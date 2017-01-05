Carrie Fisher's fans want Princess Leia to be an official Disney Princess

In a galaxy, not so far, far away, a father of five girls created a petition asking Disney to allow Carrie Fisher's most iconic character, Princess Leia, to join the ranks of the Disney Princesses.
The petition was made after the passing of Carrie Fisher when one die-hard fan decided that it was only fitting to ask the CEO of Disney to give Fisher an everlasting memory and put Princess Leia amongst the Princess Tianas and Queen Elsas.
The petition already has over 31,000 out of 35,000 signatures. It was started by Cody Christensen, a father of five daughters, according to an interview he did with GeekExchange.
Will Disney grant the wishes of thousands of fans of both Star Wars and Disney Princesses alike? The petition only needs 3,151 signatures to reach its goal. Who knows what will happen, only a Jedi Knight could tell.
