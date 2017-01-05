Carrie Fisher's fans want Princess Leia to be an official Disney Princess

US actress Carrie Fisher (R) poses with a storm trooper as she attends the opening of the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London on December 16, 2015. Ever since 1977, when "Star Wars" introduced the world to The Force, Jedi knights, Darth Vader, Wookiees and clever droids R2-D2 and C3PO, the sci-fi saga has built a devoted global fan base that spans the generations. AFP PHOTO / LEON NEAL / AFP / LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: LEON NEAL, This content is subject to copyright.)

In a galaxy, not so far, far away, a father of five girls created a petition asking Disney to allow Carrie Fisher's most iconic character, Princess Leia, to join the ranks of the Disney Princesses.

The petition was made after the passing of Carrie Fisher when one die-hard fan decided that it was only fitting to ask the CEO of Disney to give Fisher an everlasting memory and put Princess Leia amongst the Princess Tianas and Queen Elsas.

The petition already has over 31,000 out of 35,000 signatures. It was started by Cody Christensen, a father of five daughters, according to an interview he did with GeekExchange.

Will Disney grant the wishes of thousands of fans of both Star Wars and Disney Princesses alike? The petition only needs 3,151 signatures to reach its goal. Who knows what will happen, only a Jedi Knight could tell.

