Carrie's and Debbie's death: What we know now

Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher in September 2011 in Los Angeles at the Emmys. (Photo: Chris Pizzello, AP)

The pending funeral arrangements for Carrie Fisher may be delayed as her stunned family now has to plan a possible double funeral including her movie-star mother, Debbie Reynolds , who died of an apparent stroke just a day after her daughter, at age 84.

Here's the latest:

The arrangements: The planning that had started Wednesday for Fisher's funeral was interrupted when Reynolds suffered a stroke while they were talking about it at her son, Todd Fisher 's, Beverly Hills home.

Now it seems likely it will be a double funeral; Fisher and her mother were so close, especially in recent years, they lived next door to each other.

What is still unclear: Will it be a grand Hollywood production or small and private? The number of Hollywood notables — from the vintage era represented by Reynolds to the boomer era represented by Fisher — who will want to pay respects has now multiplied with the two deaths.

What caused Reynolds' death?: As with Fisher, there is as yet no official cause of death and it's not clear whether autopsies will be performed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office.

Todd Fisher said his mother was grief-stricken by his sister's death in UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday, four days after she suffered a heart-related medical emergency on a flight from London to LAX on Friday. The stress may have been too much.

“She wanted to be with Carrie,” Todd Fisher said.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital by a Los Angeles Fire Department emergency team, which reported the "adult female" they transported was in "fair to serious" condition when she arrived at Cedars-Sinai . Just hours later she was dead.

Reynolds' health failing? Both Carrie and Todd had said Reynolds had suffered strokes in the recent past. Carrie acknowledged that her mother had some recent health setbacks during a November Both Carrie and Todd had said Reynolds had suffered strokes in the recent past. Carrie acknowledged that her mother had some recent health setbacks during a November interview on NPR when she was promoting her latest book, The Princess Diarist. She also talked about how much she admired her mother.

"There's very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again," Fisher said. "I mean, she's had an amazing life, and she's someone to admire."

In an earlier interview with People in May, while discussing her upcoming HBO documentary, Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Carrie also talked about her mother's health.

“It’s a lot of times terrifying, but watching my mother, who’s incredibly resilient, coping with certain health issues that she’s had,” she said. "We were really lucky we got really what probably could be her last (big project)."

Reynolds was due to accept a humanitarian award at the Oscars this year but could not attend due to ill health and her granddaughter, Billie Lourd , accepted it on her behalf.Shortly before Reynolds died, he told The Daily News that Lourd would get all of Carrie's estate because that's what Carrie wanted.

"As far as mom and I are concerned, she gets whatever she wants," he said of Lourd. "There is a trust set up. But we're all pretty well off. This was her mother."

At the time his niece was coping with her mother's death. Now she has to grieve her grandmother.

"We’re very proud of her. She's handling this with amazing strength," he said. "Obviously, we are all heartbroken. Everybody is doing their best to pull together, but it's just a shock."

People we've lost in 2016