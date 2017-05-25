(Photo: null, null)

Casting call info for Thursday includes work this weekend on 'Bad Moms Christmas', work next week on Channing Tatum's upcoming 'Step Up' TV series, and major background work next month for Marvel on 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Bad Moms Christmas

Casting directors for Bad Moms Christmas are looking for new talent to work on scenes filming this weekend in Atlanta. Producers are looking for couples, neighbors, partygoers and other featured roles for scenes shooting Friday night and Saturday night.

In Bad Moms Christmas (also called Bad Moms 2), best friends Amy (Mila Kunis), Kiki (Kristen Bell) and Carla (Kathryn Hahn) deal with even more stress during the holidays when their respective mothers come to visit.

If you want to audition for a role in Bad Moms Christmas, take a look at the casting call below:

SEEKING Background Actors for this weekend! Please read this entire message to view all. Very featured!



African American ‘Elderly’ Neighbors. Should be over 60 at least to submit. This is a night call and we are seeking to create a couple to answer the door for Christmas Carolers. Must be avail Friday May 26th for a NIGHT call. Submit asap via email to bm2inatl@gmail.com Subject NEIGHBORS.



WE ARE ALSO SEEKING to create a wealthy looking young white couple, to play the parents of some snotty rich kids. Age range 35 to 55. This will work Saturday NIGHT. These parents look down on everyone so do not submit smiley photos… Submit via email to: bm2inatl@gmail.com Subject AFFLUENT



Also seeking NEW FACES to play upscale party goers age range 22 to 60 years, all ethnicities. This works Friday and or Saturday night. Submit via email to bm2inatl@gmail.com Subject XMAS PARTY.



Thank you ! Please feel free to share and repost.

Step Up: The Series

Channing Tatum's TV series, Step Up: The Series, is looking for background extras to work in an airport scene filming next Tuesday here in Atlanta. Producers are looking for people to play pilots, flight attendants, limo drivers and travelers in the scene.

The series is based on the five movies in the Step Up series: Step Up (2006), Step Up 2: The Streets (2008), Step Up 3D (2010), Step Up Revolution (2012) and Step Up: All In (2014).

If you're interested in auditioning for the series, take a look at the casting call below:

CAB Castings, LLC. is looking for PAID EXTRAS OF ALL RACES (AGES 18 and Older) for our new project, “STEP UP: THE SERIES” filming here in Atlanta, GA.



We are searching for PAID EXTRAS for an AIRPORT SCENE on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

EXTRA ROLES TO BE CAST ARE:



– PILOTS

– FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

– LIMO DRIVERS

– TRAVELERS



PRELIM CALL: NOT DETERMINED. PLEASE HAVE AN OPEN SCHEDULE.

**WE ASK THAT YOU BE PREPARED FOR A 12HR DAY WORK SO PLEASE HAVE OPEN AVAILABILITY FOR THIS DAY!!!****



***Paid Extra roles will be picture picked by CAB Castings and producers so please keep that in mind when submitting.



PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR PHOTOS ARE APPROPRIATE AND OF QUALITY TO BE CHOSEN.



The rate for extras on this production is $64/8hr, which you will receive in the form of a check in the mail.

If available, please email the information below to STEPUPExtras@gmail.com

w/ Subject Line: AIRPORT 5/30



– Name

– Number

– Age

– Weight

– Height

– Sizes (Shirt, Pants, Jacket, etc.)

– VISIBLE TATTOOS? IF SO WHERE?

– 2 Photos (1 Headshot/ 1 Full Body)



*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!



A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call you to book your attendance in a scene and confirm availability if interested in booking you for the show.



***SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.



Thanks so much and we look forward to seeing you all on set!

– CAB Castings, LLC.

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel is hiring background extras to play NYC types, including business workers, pedestrians, cafe patrons, street vendors, bike couriers and more in the new Avengers movie. Producers are looking for men and women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18 to work in the scene.

They are looking for people who are in good physical shape, as a moderate amount of running may be required in the scene. Filming will take place throughout June and July in two locations -- Fayetteville and downtown Atlanta.

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films up to this point, and features the story of the mad Titan Thanos and his quest for the six Infinity Stones. The combined might of The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy may not be enough to prevent Thanos from completing his quest, and bringing about the end of reality itself.

If you are interested in auditioning for a role in Avengers: Infinity War, check out the casting call info below:

***FEATURE FILM***MARY LOU***

**Multiple Dates in June + July**

**Fayetteville + Atlanta- 2 Locations!***

—->NEW FACES ONLY!!<—-



Rate: $68/8



We are now casting for a CORE GROUP of people to portray NYC types (think business workers, pedestrians, café patrons, street vendors, bike couriers, etc). Looking for men and women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18.



You should be in decent physical shape as a moderate amount of running may be required. Must have TOTAL FLEXIBILITY & open schedule as you will be needed for multiple days throughout June & July, including weekdays and weekends. Must also be able to work in both Fayetteville AND downtown Atlanta, as you will be needed for mandatory recalls at both locations.



*NEW FACES ONLY! Do NOT NOT NOT submit if you have ever worked on this project.*



If submitting to work with your bicycle, please include a photo of your bicycle (must also have a helmet!).



We will need a small group of people to work with their vehicles- NO red, white or black. If submitting with your vehicle, include the year, make, model and color in your submission.



If you fit the above description, send an email to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com and include: your name, phone number, sizes, & current photos (in GOOD LIGHTING!). Please put “Core Group” in the subject line.

