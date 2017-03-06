Casting call update: 'Dynasty' reboot pilot looking for background actors

Southern BG Casting is now looking for background actors and stand-ins to work on The CW reboot of the classic nighttime soap opera Dynasty. Filming will take place in metro Atlanta between March 21 and April 3.

Casting directors are looking for upscale types, models and other other featured roles for the pilot production.

This new 21st Century version of Dynasty is co-written by Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick. The new Dynasty follows two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

The series will be told primarily through the perspective of two women at odds with each other: Fallon Carrington, daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington, and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal, a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class.

To audition for a role in the Dynasty reboot, take a look at the casting call info below:

Happy Friday Atlanta! So we can officially announce we are going to be doing the background casting for the CW TV pilot DYNASTY. Yep, this is a fresh reboot of the wonderful show I was raised on but with a few current day twists. SO SPREAD THE WORD.



We’ve missed you all!! Looking forward to working and booking with you all again.



We start filming March 21-April 3. Local Atlanta area.



Right now we are taking open submissions without the actual work dates. That will come later.



What we are looking for currently:



Ages 18-40 UPSCALE men and women any ethnicity

40 and older UPSCALE men and women any ethnicity

HOT MODEL types ages 18-40 ANY ethnicity

UPSCALE/LUXURY cars year 2011 and newer

MEN: if you a tux please post this in your submission

LADIES: If you have a cocktail dress/and or formal gown please post in your submission.



Please put in the subject line what is your appropriate category. EX. 18-40 UPSCALE MALE



Also looking for stand-ins. Must have open availability with the dates listed above. Actors listed below so if you do not know who they are please Google them. Please list your stand-in experience. And if you have stood in for any of these actors please note.

1. Caucasian male ages 45-57 Height 5-10 weight 160-180 Salt and pepper hair. Actor Grant Show category: BLAKE



2. Caucasian female brunette ages 18-35, height 5’7 weight 115-125. Actress Elizabeth Gillies category: FALLON



3. Hispanic female brunette height 5’6 weight 110-120 Actress Nathalie Kelly category: Cristal



4. African American male ages 20-40 height 6’2-6’4 weight 170-200. Black hair short medium to dark skin. actor Sam Adegoke category: Jeff



5. African American male ages 20-40 height 6’1-6’2 wight 180-200. Short black hair, dark skin actor Robert Christopher Riley category: Culhane



E-mail: cwtvpilotatl@gmail.com

A quick word of thanks to our friends at Project Casting for the heads up on this one.

(© 2017 WXIA)