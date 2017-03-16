Casting directors looking for townspeople on 'Stranger Things'

'Stranger Things'

Casting directors are looking for background actors as townspeople on the 80s Netflix television series Stranger Things, which has been shooting scenes in metro Atlanta.

They are looking for men and women of all ethnicities for an either one-or-two-day booking as an "80s townsperson."

For both bookings, there is a mandatory fitting ahead of the actual shooting date on either Friday, March 17 or Tuesday, March 21. The one-day booking is shooting on Friday, March 24, while the two-day booking shoots on Wednesday, March 22 and Friday, March 24.

You would need to apply for each booking separately. Casting directors would contact you if they're interested. Details are in the casting call below:

NOW CASTING ON THE 80’s SERIES



*FITTING IS MANDATORY FOR THESE BOOKINGS*



PLEASE ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU HAVE NOT WORKED ON THE 80’s SERIES, AND IF YOUR HAIR MATCHES THESE NOTES:



MEN: Hair needs to be all one length all around, or hair can be “layered” almost in a mullet style, with bangs, and hair gets longer towards the back. If you are willing to have your hair cut if selected to work with us, please list that in your email.



WOMEN: Hair should not be long and straight for this. We are looking for short styles with lots of body, layers, and bangs. Naturally curly hair is great. If you are willing to have your hair cut if selected to work with us, please list that in your submission email.



1) 80’s TOWNSPERSON – TWO DAY BOOKING

MEN AND WOMEN / AGES 18+ / ALL ETHNICITIES

SHOOT DATE: WEDNESDAY, March 22nd & FRIDAY, March 24th

FITTING DATE: THURSDAY 3/16, FRIDAY 3/17, or TUESDAY 3/21

SUBJECT LINE: TWO DAY STREET



2) 80’s TOWNSPERSON – ONE DAY BOOKING

MEN AND WOMEN / AGES 18+ / ALL ETHNICITIES

SHOOT DATE: FRIDAY, MARCH 24th

FITTING DATE: THURSDAY 3/16, FRIDAY 3/17, or TUESDAY 3/21

SUBJECT LINE: ONE DAY STREET



TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com



PLEASE INCLUDE:



3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself *photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*



(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)



-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot



PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:

1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)



*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.

