Casting for movie based on life of Oscar Pistorius, shooting in Atlanta

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa competes in the Men's 400m Round 1 Heats on Day 8 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 4, 2012, in London, England.

Destination Casting is now accepting submissions for roles for a movie based of the story of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius.

Edge of the Blade will be shooting in Atlanta between June 7 and 30.

Producers said they are looking for African American children, Caucasian families, models, upscale types and other featured roles for the motion picture.

Born in 1986, both of Pistorius' legs were amputated below the knee when he was 11 months old due to a congenital deficiency in his bone structure.

While in school, Pistorius began to compete in a number of sports, finally settling on running as something that he felt worked for him. He eventually was fitted with lightweight prosthetics with a blade-like appearance for competitive running.

Pistorius began competing in the Paralympic Games, taking home his first gold medal only months after he first began running, at the 2004 Games in Athens. After his strong showing in Athens, he narrowly missed qualifying for South Africa's 2008 Summer Olympic team, and still competed in the 2008 Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Finally, in 2012, Pistorius became only the tenth athlete to compete in both the Paralympic Games and Olympic Games, representing South Africa in the 400 meter and 4x400 meter relay events in London. After his participation at both sets of London Games, his life took a very dark turn.

In the early morning hours of February 14, 2013, Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, South African model Reeva Steenkamp, in his Pretoria home. He insisted he had mistaken her for an intruder hiding in the bathroom, and shot her through the bathroom door. In a 2014 trial, Pistorius was found guilty of culpable homicide for Steenkamp's death.

To audition for a role in Edge of the Blade, please take a look at the casting call information below:

DESTINATION CASTING is now accepting submissions for the new feature film EDGE OF THE BLADE based off of the South African Olympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius filming in Atlanta!



Must be local to Atlanta GA

Must have open availability 6/7/17-6/30/17



BG Rate: $64/8+OT

Featured Rate: $100/10+OT



1. AFRICAN CHILDREN

African or Dark Skinned African American

Ages: 6-12 only

Must be willing to not cut hair / dreds / braids ok

Subject: AFRICAN KIDS



2. CAUCASIAN FAMILY

MOM / DAD & TWO KIDS (must be actual family)

Kids ages: 6-10 only (must have 2 children in this age range)

Subject: CAUCASIAN FAMILY



3. BEAUTIFUL MODELS

Women 18-40 ONLY

Atleast 5’6″ tall ONLY

Thin fit frames only

Subject: MODELS



4. UPSCALE CAUCASIAN PATRONS

Men & Women 18+

MUST HAVE UPSCALE ATTIRE

Subject: UPSCALE CAUCASIAN (MALE or FEMALE)



5. POLICE OFFICERS

Men & Women 18+

MUST HAVE BLACK COMBAT STYLE BOOTS

Subject: POLICE OFFICER (MALE or FEMALE)



6. SEXY SWIMMERS

Men & Women 18-40 (must be able to swim)

Women must be ok in bikini / Men no shirts

Subject: SWIMMER (MALE or FEMALE)



7. FEATURED HUSBAND

Caucasian Male 60’s

MUST HAVE WHITE / GREY BEARD

Subject: HUSBAND



8. AFRICAN or AFRICAN AMERICAN PATRONS

Dark Skinned Men & Women 18+ ONLY

MUST HAVE BUSINESS ATTIRE

Subject: AFRICAN (MALE or FEMALE)



Send: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Phone number / 3 current photos



*Family: Submit all family members in one email

*Swimmers: Submit photos in swim suits & regular attire



*Must have photos with CURRENT hairstyles. You will be booked or not based off of your hair.



To: BladeExtras@gmail.com



Submissions without all required info will not be considered.

See you on set!!

