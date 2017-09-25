US astronaut Neil Armstrong poses in front of his photo during a visit to the Prince Felipe Museum, in Valencia 26 July 2005. (JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOSE JORDAN, WXIA)

ATLANTA - The new motion picture First Man, based on the biography of astronaut Neil Armstrong is preparing to shoot in and around Atlanta between the end of October and January.

The film tells the story of the first man to walk on the moon and stars Ryan Gosling as Armstrong. It's based on the authorized biography, 'First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong,' by James Hansen, and directed by Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle.

Astronauts Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin landed on the moon as part of Apollo 11 in July 1969. After the Ohio native landed on the moon and returned to earth, he went on to teach at the University of Cincinnati and to work in other business ventures over the years. He died in 2012.

The period piece is looking for a large number of background artists for the project. Casting directors say they will need clear and in-focus photos of those submitting for these roles.

MARK TWINS

Seeking Caucasian Twins / Ages 10-12 months

Dates: 10/2, 12/1

Must be available both days

Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2 (This date is negotiable)

Rate: 120/8

Fitting rate: $30

Location: Roswell

Subject: MARK TWINS



GRACE

Seeking Caucasian Women / Age 25-35

Reddish hair / shorter hair or willing to alter

No highlights / no fake nails

Please see reference picture to left

Will Require a fitting

Dates: 10/25 , 10/31

Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2

This date is negotiable

Rate: 64/8

Fitting rate: $16/ East Point

Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point



WALKER KIDS

Seeking Caucasian Brothers Ages 6-9

Brown - Reddish - Auburn hair

Will likely require a period short haircut

Dates: 10/25 , 10/31

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 120/8

Fitting rate: $30/ East Point

Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point

Subject: WALKER KIDS



SEE KIDS

Caucasian Sisters 6-9 / Brunette Hair or Dark Blonde

if you have a 4 year old brother even better!

Date: 10/23, 11/3. 11/13

Must be available all days

Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2

This date is negotiable

Rate: 120/8

Fitting rate: $30 / East Point

Location: 10/23, 11/3 - Roswell

Subject: SEE KIDS



MRS SCOTT

Caucasian female / Ages 25-35

Long Brunette hair

Please see reference pic to the left

Cannot have highlights/fake nails

Cannot have any obvious face/body augmentation

Date: 10/3

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate $16/ East Point

Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2

This date is negotiable

Location: 10/3 Roswell

Subject: MRS SCOTT



REAL COUPLES

Seeking Actual Caucasian Couples

Ages - 25-55

Please list if you have any pilot or military experience in body of email

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Men must have short hair or willing to cut/ Clean Shaven

Please see above reference picture for men haircuts

Dates: 10/25 , 10/31

Must be available both days

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting rate: $16/ East Point

Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point

Subject: WAKE COUPLE



WAKE PILOT

Seeking Caucasian men / Ages 25-50

Please list if you have any pilot or military experience in body of email

Men must have short hair or be willing to cut/ Clean Shaven

Please see above reference picture for men haircuts

Please list if you have any pilot or military experience in body of email

Dates: 10/25 , 10/31

Must be available both days

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting rate: $16/ East Point

Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point

Subject: WAKE PILOT



WAKE WIFE

Seeking Caucasian Women / Ages 25-50

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Cannot have any obvious face/body augmentation

Dates: 10/25 , 10/31

Must be available both days

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting rate: $16/ East Point

Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point

Subject: WAKE WIFE



NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS

Seeking Caucasian Kids age 6-13

Date: 10/26 or 11/1 or 11/13 or 11/15 or 11/16

Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13

Rate: 120/8

Fitting Rate: $30 / East Point

Location: Roswell

Subject: NEIGHBOR KIDS

Please list availability in body of email



NEIGHBORS

Seeking Caucasian Males and Females / Ages 18 and over

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Men must have short hair or be willing to cut/ Clean Shaven

Date: 11/1 or 11/13 or 11/15 or 11/16

Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point

Location: Roswell

Subject: NEIGHBORS

Please list availability in body of email



AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY

Seeking a full African American Family

Mom/Dad/2-3 Children

Dad cannot have shaved head / Clean Shaven

Mom must have natural hair / No fake nails

Mom cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Date: 11/14

Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point

Location: Roswell

Subject: AA FAMILY

Please send pic of family together and separate



CONSTRUCTION WORKERS

Seeking Men / Ages 20-40

If you have real construction exp please list in body of email

Must have short hair or willing to cut

Date: Nov 6th

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point

Location: Briarcliff / Emory

Subject: WORKERS



ENGINEERS

Seeking Caucasian Males to portray Engineers

Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven

Date: 11/6 or 10/7

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point

Location: Norcross

Subject: NASA ENGIN

Please list availability in body of email



SECRETARIES

Seeking women Ages 20-60

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Date: 11/6 or 11/8

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point

Location: Norcross

Subject: SECRETARIES

Please list availability in body of email



AGENT WELSH

Seeking African American Male / Age 25-40

Cannot have shaved head

Date: 11/6

Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2

This date is negotiable

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point

Location: Norcross

Subject: AGENT WELSH



NASA MILITARY

Seeking Men with Military background / Ages 18-60

Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven

Date: 11/7 or 11/8 or 11/20

Fitting: 10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point

Location: Emory / Briarcliff

Subject: NASA MILITARY

Please list availability in body of email



MEDICAL STAFF

Seeking a nurse and doctor / Caucasian / Ages 25-60

If you have any experience please list in body of email

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven

Date: 11/7 or 11/8

Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point

Location: Emory / Briarcliff

Subject: MEDICAL STAFF

Please list availability in body of email



CAMERAMEN/PHOTOGRAPHERS

Seeking Experienced Cameramen/Photographers

Seeking Caucasian Males and Females / Ages 18 and over

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven

Date: 11/10 and/or 11/14

Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point

Location: Emory / Briarcliff

Subject: CAMERA CREW

Please list any experience in body of email; Please list availability in body of email



REPORTERS

Seeking Men and Women / Ages 25-60

Please list if you have any reporter experience

Women cannot have highlights or fake nails

Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations

Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven

Date: 11/10 and/or 11/14

Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13

Rate: 64/8

Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point

Location: Emory / Briarcliff

Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13

Subject: REPORTER

Please list any experience in body of email; Please list availability in body of email



If you are interested in working on this project and fit any of the above depictions then please email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com -- Include 3 NEW UPDATED PICTURES (head, body, and profile), age, height, weight, and all contact info. Please use the correct subject line as noted in each of the section headings above.

