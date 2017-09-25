ATLANTA - The new motion picture First Man, based on the biography of astronaut Neil Armstrong is preparing to shoot in and around Atlanta between the end of October and January.
The film tells the story of the first man to walk on the moon and stars Ryan Gosling as Armstrong. It's based on the authorized biography, 'First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong,' by James Hansen, and directed by Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle.
Astronauts Armstrong and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin landed on the moon as part of Apollo 11 in July 1969. After the Ohio native landed on the moon and returned to earth, he went on to teach at the University of Cincinnati and to work in other business ventures over the years. He died in 2012.
The period piece is looking for a large number of background artists for the project. Casting directors say they will need clear and in-focus photos of those submitting for these roles.
MARK TWINS
Seeking Caucasian Twins / Ages 10-12 months
Dates: 10/2, 12/1
Must be available both days
Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2 (This date is negotiable)
Rate: 120/8
Fitting rate: $30
Location: Roswell
Subject: MARK TWINS
GRACE
Seeking Caucasian Women / Age 25-35
Reddish hair / shorter hair or willing to alter
No highlights / no fake nails
Please see reference picture to left
Will Require a fitting
Dates: 10/25 , 10/31
Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2
This date is negotiable
Rate: 64/8
Fitting rate: $16/ East Point
Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point
WALKER KIDS
Seeking Caucasian Brothers Ages 6-9
Brown - Reddish - Auburn hair
Will likely require a period short haircut
Dates: 10/25 , 10/31
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 120/8
Fitting rate: $30/ East Point
Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point
Subject: WALKER KIDS
SEE KIDS
Caucasian Sisters 6-9 / Brunette Hair or Dark Blonde
if you have a 4 year old brother even better!
Date: 10/23, 11/3. 11/13
Must be available all days
Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2
This date is negotiable
Rate: 120/8
Fitting rate: $30 / East Point
Location: 10/23, 11/3 - Roswell
Subject: SEE KIDS
MRS SCOTT
Caucasian female / Ages 25-35
Long Brunette hair
Please see reference pic to the left
Cannot have highlights/fake nails
Cannot have any obvious face/body augmentation
Date: 10/3
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate $16/ East Point
Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2
This date is negotiable
Location: 10/3 Roswell
Subject: MRS SCOTT
REAL COUPLES
Seeking Actual Caucasian Couples
Ages - 25-55
Please list if you have any pilot or military experience in body of email
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Men must have short hair or willing to cut/ Clean Shaven
Please see above reference picture for men haircuts
Dates: 10/25 , 10/31
Must be available both days
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting rate: $16/ East Point
Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point
Subject: WAKE COUPLE
WAKE PILOT
Seeking Caucasian men / Ages 25-50
Please list if you have any pilot or military experience in body of email
Men must have short hair or be willing to cut/ Clean Shaven
Please see above reference picture for men haircuts
Please list if you have any pilot or military experience in body of email
Dates: 10/25 , 10/31
Must be available both days
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting rate: $16/ East Point
Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point
Subject: WAKE PILOT
WAKE WIFE
Seeking Caucasian Women / Ages 25-50
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Cannot have any obvious face/body augmentation
Dates: 10/25 , 10/31
Must be available both days
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting rate: $16/ East Point
Location: 25th Decatur / 30th East Point
Subject: WAKE WIFE
NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS
Seeking Caucasian Kids age 6-13
Date: 10/26 or 11/1 or 11/13 or 11/15 or 11/16
Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13
Rate: 120/8
Fitting Rate: $30 / East Point
Location: Roswell
Subject: NEIGHBOR KIDS
Please list availability in body of email
NEIGHBORS
Seeking Caucasian Males and Females / Ages 18 and over
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Men must have short hair or be willing to cut/ Clean Shaven
Date: 11/1 or 11/13 or 11/15 or 11/16
Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point
Location: Roswell
Subject: NEIGHBORS
Please list availability in body of email
AFRICAN AMERICAN FAMILY
Seeking a full African American Family
Mom/Dad/2-3 Children
Dad cannot have shaved head / Clean Shaven
Mom must have natural hair / No fake nails
Mom cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Date: 11/14
Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point
Location: Roswell
Subject: AA FAMILY
Please send pic of family together and separate
CONSTRUCTION WORKERS
Seeking Men / Ages 20-40
If you have real construction exp please list in body of email
Must have short hair or willing to cut
Date: Nov 6th
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point
Location: Briarcliff / Emory
Subject: WORKERS
ENGINEERS
Seeking Caucasian Males to portray Engineers
Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven
Date: 11/6 or 10/7
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point
Location: Norcross
Subject: NASA ENGIN
Please list availability in body of email
SECRETARIES
Seeking women Ages 20-60
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Date: 11/6 or 11/8
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point
Location: Norcross
Subject: SECRETARIES
Please list availability in body of email
AGENT WELSH
Seeking African American Male / Age 25-40
Cannot have shaved head
Date: 11/6
Fitting Date: Preferred Date: 10/2
This date is negotiable
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16/ East Point
Location: Norcross
Subject: AGENT WELSH
NASA MILITARY
Seeking Men with Military background / Ages 18-60
Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven
Date: 11/7 or 11/8 or 11/20
Fitting: 10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point
Location: Emory / Briarcliff
Subject: NASA MILITARY
Please list availability in body of email
MEDICAL STAFF
Seeking a nurse and doctor / Caucasian / Ages 25-60
If you have any experience please list in body of email
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven
Date: 11/7 or 11/8
Fitting Date: One day 10/2-10/6
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point
Location: Emory / Briarcliff
Subject: MEDICAL STAFF
Please list availability in body of email
CAMERAMEN/PHOTOGRAPHERS
Seeking Experienced Cameramen/Photographers
Seeking Caucasian Males and Females / Ages 18 and over
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven
Date: 11/10 and/or 11/14
Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point
Location: Emory / Briarcliff
Subject: CAMERA CREW
Please list any experience in body of email; Please list availability in body of email
REPORTERS
Seeking Men and Women / Ages 25-60
Please list if you have any reporter experience
Women cannot have highlights or fake nails
Women cannot have any obvious face/body augmentations
Men must have short hair or be willing to cut / Clean Shaven
Date: 11/10 and/or 11/14
Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13
Rate: 64/8
Fitting Rate: $16 / East Point
Location: Emory / Briarcliff
Fitting Date: One day 10/9-10/13
Subject: REPORTER
Please list any experience in body of email; Please list availability in body of email
If you are interested in working on this project and fit any of the above depictions then please email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com -- Include 3 NEW UPDATED PICTURES (head, body, and profile), age, height, weight, and all contact info. Please use the correct subject line as noted in each of the section headings above.
