Celeb gossip site Bossip makes the jump to TV with new show

This week, Bossip is bringing the heat to summer programming with a seven-episode run on WE Tv.

After 11 years in the game of celebrity gossip, the Atlanta-based company is expanding its brand with a new show called Bossip on WE tv.

It’s a journey that began five years ago when Executive Producer Marve Frazier first pitched a scripted sitcom to the network. But We tv wanted more.

The network wanted a docu-series, and Bossip is bringing just that to the home of Marriage Bootcamp, Kendra on Top and Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

But if you think this show is just another reality show, you’re wrong.

“I'm excited to show people Bossip is more than just messy headlines,” said Bossip on WE tv cast member Maura Chanz. “We're woke, too!”

Frazier describes the content as something that falls between TMZ Live and NBC’s The Office. She said, “It’s a news show using staff and outside talent.”

“The show has really never been done,” added Chanz. “You see celebrity news, but you never know what happens behind the news.”

Atlanta has been home to the growing media company since 2008, and with so many flocking to the city for production, Frazier said the entertainment climate is perfect for this new chapter.

“There's a lot of opportunity in Atlanta for people.” she said. “Everybody is something.”

Despite her nonchalant disposition, Fraizer said this milestone is just the beginning: “I want to make sure that we are continuing to pave the way.”

With 286,000 followers on Twitter and 344,000 followers on Instagram, Bossip promises to remain true to its brand.

And, this is just the beginning. The company is hoping to get additional episodes ordered.

“Tell your friends, tell your mom and tell your dad. Tell everyone,” Frazier encouraged.

Bossip on WE tv premieres Thurs., July 6 at 10 p.m.

