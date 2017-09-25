Celebrity Appearance at glitz & glam charity event, rakes in $30,000

TV Personality Marlo Hampton & Executive Director of Tomorrow's Luminaries Foundation, Kelli Brooks

ALPHARETTA - Bright hats and bright futures, that seemed to be the theme over the weekend at a Polo Match charity event that raised more than $30,000 with a guest appearance from TV Personality, Marlo Hampton.

Over the weekend, Tomorrow’s Luminaries Foundation held their 8th Annual Charity Polo Match.

The charity, an education non-profit, helps youth with college prep, including test prep for the SAT and the ACT. Specifically, the charity makes it their mission to help youth who live in underserved areas. This year, executive director of Tomorrow’s Luminaries Foundation, Kelli Brooks, says the charity is opening their doors to students who have been displaced by hurricanes.

“We are helping those students with the academic services. We are helping the students who have been displaced to help them continue their academic path, particularly the seniors who have been displaced this academic year by the hurricane.”

At the event, there was music, drinks and delicious gourmet food. Many of the women wore beautifully designed hats, derby-like dresses and the men were also sharper than a nail. Check out the fashion PHOTOS here.

Brooks says the charities focus is to help students who are traditionally under represented at tier one research universities.

“We help the students achieve their academic goal, we also provide academic enrichment, educational consulting to help the students achieve all of the goals that they set out.”

Brooks invited celebrity guest, Marlo Hampton, to the event, and we learned why giving youth a strong foundation is important to the now Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

“I don't even consider myself a celebrity, it's just something we all have to do. Celebrity or not celebrity. It's important."

The TV star then shared something that many people do not know.

"Me growing up in foster care, five different homes, I have to get back. We all have to give back because they are our future. These are the people who are going to raise us, take care of us. It's just something you have to do.”

And because of that experience Marlo founded her own foundation, Glam It Up. The charity works with girls in foster care.

She says though using your platform of celebrity is important to give back, anyone who can give back to their communities should. She left us with this challenge to all celebrities:

“My challenge is do more, and get online right now and donate to Tomorrow's Luminaries Foundation and Glam It Up.”

Last year the foundation raised $28,000.

Francesca Amiker, Entertainment Reporter