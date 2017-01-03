'Celebrity Apprentice' recap: How Arnold stacks up against Donald

'The New Celebrity Apprentice' on NBC

Spoiler alert: Details of Monday night's premiere episode of The New Celebrity Apprentice appear below.

He's the new boss in the boardroom.

But the jury is still out on whether Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing a new attitude to The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Schwarzenegger, who replaces President-elect (and executive producer) Donald Trump as host of NBC's reality series, got right down to business in Monday's opener. While often stiff and sometimes appearing uncomfortable in his surroundings, he told contestants that they should address him as "Governor" in the boardroom. OK, that's different. But he didn't hide his displeasure when the players interrupted him during meetings and complained when one contestant talked too much. Oh, those facial expressions. Sound familiar?

After a handful of the contestants were highlighted in the first part of the eighth-season premiere, which relocated the show to Los Angeles, the former governor of California dispatched the contestants to discuss team names.

Here are highlights of what went down:

The contestants:

TV personality Brooke Burke-Charvet

Singer and TV personality Carnie Wilson

TV personality Carrie Keagan

TV personality and stylist Carson Kressley

MMA competitor Chael Sonnen

Singer Boy George

Former NFL player Eric Dickerson

Comedian Jon Lovitz

Reality TV star Kyle Richards

Boxer Laila Ali

Former WNBA player Lisa Leslie

American Ninja Warrior host Matt Iseman

Reality TV star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Reality TV star Porsha Williams

Former NFL player Ricky Williams

Motley Crüe singer Vince Neil

The advisors: Entertainment lawyer (and Arnold's nephew) Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger and supermodel, TV host and businesswoman Tyra Banks.

The teams: Men (Team Arete) led by Boy George vs. women (Team Prima) led by Porsha Williams

The first challenge: Create a 10-minute beauty experience/presentation for the Tyra Beauty line of cosmetics

Best line: Kressley came up with the line, "We came, we saw, we contoured."

Matt's line, "I came, I saw, I contoured..." made me laugh on the spot. Fantastic. #CelebApprentice — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 3, 2017

Biggest criticism: Banks noted that because none of the women used themselves as models for the product in their presentation, it was a big miss.

High praise: Banks said when she saw each of the men take the spotlight to talk about Tyra Beauty, "I thought, 'Wow!' "

The winner: Team Arete

The bottom three: Porsha Williams, Polizzi and Keagan.

Who's out? Arnold declares, "Carrie, you're terminated. Get to the chopper!" Keagan has the dubious honor of being the first fired.

The second challenge: Create an original song and video for Trident gum using the theme "Your smile's gonna knock them out."

Project managers: Wilson for the women; Lovitz for the men

Musical elements: The musicians among the contestants (Wilson, Boy George and Neil shine as they produce songs for this project.)

The scenes: Team Prima shoots video at a local boxing gym featuring Polizzi and Ali in the ring; Team Arete showed images of each of the celebrities smiling during multiple scenarios, including while eating messy chicken wings.

The winner: Team Arete for the song and the concept (Team Prima got high praise for production value, but fell short on the message, and even Leslie said she wasn't sure her team's message was relatable to everyone.)

The bottom three: Wilson, Leslie and Polizzi (again)

Who's out? Wilson. Arnold declares, "Carnie, you're terminated. Hasta la vista, baby."

Arnold's advantage over previous boardroom chair Trump? He can speak German with his advisor, Patrick.