Check out our favorite captions for the Obama-Bush-Clinton photo

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo: Rob Carr, Getty Images)

We asked. You answered.

Our request for captions of a photo of former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton resulted in about 2,000 responses, between emails, tweets and Facebook comments.

We're still reading through them (there are so many, you guys), and we appreciate that so many folks played off the number three (three amigos, three musketeers, three stooges, three blind mice). Below are a few of our favorites so far.

Belinda Belton: "All the presidents: men."

Josh Webb: "The boys are back in town."

Len: "A few good men."

Richard Edgecomb: "Politics makes for strange bedfellows."

Louise Clark: "3 under par."

Tim McDonald: "Why isn't this par for the course?"

Deidre: "When parties unite, there is help in sight."

Jay Williams: "Fore-tee-two, three and four."

Think you can do better? Keep 'em coming: jestepa@usatoday.com.

