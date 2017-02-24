Connie Britton shares note to shocked 'Nashville' fans

WARNING: If you haven't seen the latest episode of CMT's Nashville and have somehow managed to steer clear of spoilers, do not read any further.

Nashville said goodbye to its biggest star on Thursday night, with the death of "Rayna Jaymes," the fictional country singer played by Connie Britton. Jaymes was hospitalized after a car crash in last week's episode, and ultimately didn't survive the trauma.

Not long after her character's on-screen death, Britton shared a note to the show's fans on social media, expressing gratitude for the role, her castmates, crew and Nashville's devoted fans.

"It has been an honor to be a part of that creation," she wrote. "And as I know (Rayna) would want it, the show must, and will go on. Long live Rayna Jaymes."

And Nashville, indeed, plays on. The show isn't even halfway finished with its current 22-episode season. Variety reports Britton will appear in the next two episodes, "which will include a funeral and will showcase a series of flashbacks." The outlet also says Britton is already "courting many pilot offers from the major broadcast networks, but has yet to sign onto a new project."

