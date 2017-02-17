Controversy clouds Matt Damon's movie release

(Getty Images)

Review: Matt Damon climbs the not-so-great 'Wall'

The Great Wall would probably be a lot more culturally offensive if it wasn’t such a complete trainwreck.

Matt Damon stars as a mercenary who arrives just in time to help save a kingdom from pesky monsters in the action film set in China (*½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters nationwide Friday). Those who cry “white savior!” have a point, but outside of a few cool visuals, The Great Wall crumbles mainly because of its wholly predictable plot, wretched dialogue and dud of a filmgoing experience from noted director Zhang Yimou (House of Flying Daggers).

William Galin (Damon) and Pero Tovar (Pedro Pascal) are a pair of European traders looking for gunpowder in 12th-century China when they survive a late-night attack by a strange creature. On the run from bandits, they soon find themselves at the foot of the legendary Great Wall and facing the Nameless Order, a secret military force whose mission is to fend off hordes of Tao Tei monsters that originate from a downed meteor and show up every 60 years.

There’s goofy campiness in its silly premise, yet apart from a bit of buddy comedy between Damon and Pascal, it’s played fairly straight — an odd choice, considering that the Nameless Order’s top soldiers look like they raided the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers wardrobe department and the army’s female warriors, who take wicked jumps off the top of the wall in battle, are a weirdly giggly bunch.

The exception is Commander Lin Mae (Jing Tian), who kindles a cautious trust with William, an ace archer who at first seems only interested in stealing their gunpowder but winds up fighting freaky beasties for free. (He also has been carrying around a large magnet that ends up being the monsters’ biggest weakness — which is highly convenient.)

Yimou crafts neat sky-high views for the battle scenes, as soldiers attack the lizard-like invaders from atop the Great Wall. A lot of the visual effects, though, are third-rate at best and look chintzy for a movie aiming for an epic scale. Even the Tao Tei are underwhelming, lacking any fearsome factor.

It’s hard to determine what kind of accent Damon was going for here — it’s an ever-changing concoction of British, Scottish, Irish and original-recipe Damon — but he seems out of place. At least Willem Dafoe gets to chew some medieval scenery as Sir Ballard, a guy who’s been hanging out in the wall castle for 25 years and sees the two dudes as a way to escape.

The best thing about The Great Wall is how it introduces American audiences to new Asian actors. Tian is fun to watch and has some nice screen presence, while Andy Lau balances the over-the-top nature of the movie with a little gravitas as wise Strategist Wang.

However, everyone involved — from the fresh faces to the movie’s resident A-lister — is wasted in this dull and painfully uninspired face-plant of an adventure.





Why aren't there more Asian stars in Hollywood?

Ancient Chinese monsters are the least of Matt Damon's worries.

In The Great Wall (in theaters Friday), the bankable A-lister plays a 12th-century European mercenary tasked with helping Chinese warriors protect their land against supernatural creatures. But the $150 million film has been saddled with controversy in the months leading up its release, with critics calling it a "blatant white savior narrative." Factor in harsh reviews (45% positive on aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes) and the action-adventure movie is projected to make just upward of $20 million this weekend, despite huge success in markets such as China, where it has amassed more than $170 million.

Given Chinese audiences' increasing appetite for movies like Wall that are set and co-produced in their country, it "feels like a missed opportunity" that Hollywood isn't developing bankable Asian-American stars for this market, says Darnell Hunt, director of the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies at UCLA, which releases an annual study of diversity in the entertainment industry.

Part of the problem is that studios have historically been preoccupied with Europe, where U.S. films have been distributed since the early 1900s, but represents "a relatively small part of the world's population," Hunt says.

"This whole idea that Hollywood has perpetuated for years that people of color don't travel overseas as leads is pretty much an artifact. ... The rest of the world wants to see diversity because the rest of the world is diverse."

Wall is far from the first movie in recent memory to face criticism for whitewashing. Marvel's Doctor Strange and the upcoming Ghost in the Shell (in theaters March 31) garnered Internet backlash for casting white actresses Tilda Swinton and Scarlett Johansson respectively as characters who were Asian in their source material. And though Asian actors Jing Tian (Kong: Skull Island), Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch) and Donnie Yen (xXx: Return of Xander Cage) are featured prominently in new and upcoming event movies, they're still billed below mostly white stars.

"Hollywood is slow to change," says Jeff Bock, senior box-office analyst for Exhibitor Relations. "They are fueled by the bottom line and that's the box office. If Asian actors can start carrying films by just their names above the title, you can certainly bet that Hollywood will cast them."

Julia Kim, a casting director for Asian-fronted films such as last year's Spa Night and 2011's Oba: The Last Samurai, says she's "nicely encouraged" by the progress being made in front of and behind the camera, as studios increasingly go for color-blind casting, rather than looking for actors to fill roles written for a specific race.

"Being open to ethnicity has become more of a common theme among lead roles and it's sort of the best person for the job," Kim says. Although there are fewer Asian actors in lead roles than Latinos and African Americans, "it's kind of a cultural thing," she says. "An acting career was never an option that parents encouraged (or) young adults felt like they could make a living as."

But with Asian-American writers such as Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and Aziz Ansari (Master of None) creating their own TV vehicles in which they star, and studios such as Universal and Disney launching diversity initiatives behind the scenes, there are more ways for Asian talent to be seen.

"Now, more opportunity is there," Kim says. "It's encouraged Asians to pursue a career in acting."

(© 2017 WXIA)