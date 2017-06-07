When 'Days of Our Lives' will come back on after being pre-empted Thursday, Friday

'Days of Our Lives' (Photo: NBC)

'Days of Our Lives' will not be shown on Thursday or Friday of this week due to live NBC Sports coverage of the 2017 French Open tennis championships from Paris.

Not to fear, 'Days' fans! 'Days of Our Lives' will resume on Monday, right where it leaves off after Wednesday's episode, so you will not miss any of the storylines from the long-running series.

NBC Sports provides live coverage of the French Open Championships from Roland Garros in Paris each June.

RELATED | 11Alive TV Listings

RELATED | Guide to Thursday's testimony of former FBI Director James Comey

Along with French Open coverage, on Thursday morning at 10 am, NBC News will provide live coverage of the US Senate Intelligence Committee Meeting, where former FBI Director James Comey will testify.

Comey's testimony is scheduled to begin at 10 am, and while televised coverage is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm, full gavel-to-gavel coverage will be streamed on 11Alive.com.

© 2017 WXIA-TV