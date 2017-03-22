Disney hit with lawsuit claiming idea for 'Zootopia' was stolen from writer

Scene from Disney's Zootopia (Photo: WXIA)

Walt Disney and its associated companies were hit Tuesday with a federal lawsuit seeking injunctive relief from a writer who said the idea for its billion-dollar animated Oscar-winning movie Zootopia actually was his idea.

Writer Gary Goldman said he pitched the idea for what he had also called "Zootopia" twice over the years -- initially in 2000, and most recently in 2009, and that a film company had a production contract with Disney. After Disney released Zootopia in 2016, it became the fourth-highest grossing film of the year, taking in more than $1 billion worldwide -- in addition, as of this point, Zootopia is the 26th highest grossing film of all time.

Since its release, Zootopia has won the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Critics' Choice Movie Award and Annie Award as best animated feature film, as well as a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film.

Goldman is an industry veteran, with screenplay and production credits that include Minority Report and Total Recall. According to the lawsuit, Goldman said Disney and the other defendants named in the lawsuit not only copied the themes from his version of "Zootopia," but some of the settings, plot, characters and even actual dialog in some cases verbatim.

The lawsuit paperwork, filed in the US Central Court's Central District of California on Tuesday, included a side-by-side comparison of some characters from both versions of Zootopia. In showing the side-by-side comparison, the lawsuit says Goldman's company, Esplanade Productions, is seeking to hold Disney and the other defendants responsible for their "blatant and unauthorized copying of Goldman's work."

In addition to The Walt Disney Company, the lawsuit names Disney Enterprises, Walt Disney Pictures, ABC, Buena Vista Home Entertainment, Disney Consumer Products, Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media, Disney Book Group, Buena Vista Books, Disney Interactive Studios, Disney Store USA and Disney Shopping.

They insist "Defendants' unauthorized appropriation of others' intellectual property is a corporate practice that has generated tremendous profits," for years.

They point to other projects from Disney and Pixar: The Lion King, Toy Story, Up and others, citing their supposed source material.

Esplanade says they are seeking injunctive relief for copyright infringement, for what they call a breach of an implied-in-fact contract, a breach of confidence, and for unfair competition.

Disney responded quickly.

"Mr. Goldman's lawsuit is riddled with patently false allegations. It is an unprincipled attempt to lay claim to a successful film he didn't create, and we will vigorously defend against it in court," a Disney spokesperson said.

© 2017 WXIA-TV