Ellen drops serious hint about Altanta surprise via Twitter

ATLANTA -- After the tweet seen 'round Atlanta, did the Ellen Show just drop a serious hint about what's in store for their surprise visit to the ATL?
On Monday, the comedian's Twitter account fired off a cryptic message urging Atlantans in the Georgia Tech area of the city to keep their Wednesday free.
If you’re around @GeorgiaTech / #Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2017
But on Tuesday, a new tweet suggested that a serious Super Bowl surprise might be in play.
Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017
The potential for an Ellen presence set social media in Atlanta abuzz, as Twitter users virtually (and literally) raised their hands to volunteer.
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech me me me!!!!! ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🖐🏼🖐🏾🖐🏿🙌🏻— stellasongee (@stellasongee) February 1, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech 🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️🙋🏾♂️— Quon (@quonmarshall16) February 1, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech 🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼— Matt Still (@MattandGinny) January 31, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Bonus points for following directions? See you tomorrow, Ellen! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/y6TMuZLehj— Monique McGee (@mo2the) January 31, 2017
11Alive has been in contact with Ellen's team, who are still mum about what's going on. But they did say to follow the official @TheEllenShow Twitter page for more clues leading up to Wednesday.
In the meantime, local business and attractions are trying to score a visit from the team.
@TheEllenShow Hey, Ellen! We've got an F.O. and a Chili Dog with your name on it! #WhatllYaHave #bekindtooneanother #andyourtastebuds pic.twitter.com/775Kf2NFxI— The Varsity (@TheVarsity1928) January 31, 2017
Hey, @TheEllenShow, we have a waffle with your name on it! Come see us! @GeorgiaTech 66 5th Street #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/PjtjgrSTvV— Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) January 31, 2017
@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Ellen, we found someone we'd like you to meet! You should just keep swimming on over to the Aquarium to find out! pic.twitter.com/YWbNgND8D2— Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 31, 2017
You can count on 11Alive to bring you the breaking news about the surprise when it happens.
