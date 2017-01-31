Ellen drops serious hint about Altanta surprise via Twitter

ATLANTA -- After the tweet seen 'round Atlanta, did the Ellen Show just drop a serious hint about what's in store for their surprise visit to the ATL?

On Monday, the comedian's Twitter account fired off a cryptic message urging Atlantans in the Georgia Tech area of the city to keep their Wednesday free.

But on Tuesday, a new tweet suggested that a serious Super Bowl surprise might be in play.

Hey, @GeorgiaTech! Raise your hand if you want #SuperBowl tickets. Now use that hand to follow my tweets. You’ll be glad you did, tomorrow. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 31, 2017

The potential for an Ellen presence set social media in Atlanta abuzz, as Twitter users virtually (and literally) raised their hands to volunteer.

11Alive has been in contact with Ellen's team, who are still mum about what's going on. But they did say to follow the official @TheEllenShow Twitter page for more clues leading up to Wednesday.

In the meantime, local business and attractions are trying to score a visit from the team.

Hey, @TheEllenShow, we have a waffle with your name on it! Come see us! @GeorgiaTech 66 5th Street #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/PjtjgrSTvV — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) January 31, 2017

@TheEllenShow @GeorgiaTech Ellen, we found someone we'd like you to meet! You should just keep swimming on over to the Aquarium to find out! pic.twitter.com/YWbNgND8D2 — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) January 31, 2017

You can count on 11Alive to bring you the breaking news about the surprise when it happens.

PHOTOS | Ellen DeGeneres

(© 2017 WXIA)