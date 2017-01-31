WXIA
Ellen drops serious hint about Altanta surprise via Twitter

'Ellen' to film surprise segment at Ga. Tech

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 11:38 PM. EST January 31, 2017

ATLANTA -- After the tweet seen 'round Atlanta, did the Ellen Show just drop a serious hint about what's in store for their surprise visit to the ATL?

On Monday, the comedian's Twitter account fired off a cryptic message urging Atlantans in the Georgia Tech area of the city to keep their Wednesday free.

 

 

But on Tuesday, a new tweet suggested that a serious Super Bowl surprise might be in play.

 

 

The potential for an Ellen presence set social media in Atlanta abuzz, as Twitter users virtually (and literally) raised their hands to volunteer.

 

 

 

 

 

11Alive has been in contact with Ellen's team, who are still mum about what's going on. But they did say to follow the official @TheEllenShow Twitter page for more clues leading up to Wednesday.

In the meantime, local business and attractions are trying to score a visit from the team.

 

 

 

 

You can count on 11Alive to bring you the breaking news about the surprise when it happens.

